LIV Golf How to watch LIV Golf Virginia 2025: Schedule, start time, TV channels, tee times, streaming Published Jun. 6, 2025 9:33 a.m. ET

LIV Golf now heads to Robert Trent Jones Golf Club—a modern marvel by a legendary American architect. Keep reading for more information on dates, times, how to watch and more (all times Eastern).

When is LIV Golf Virginia?

The eighth event of the LIV Golf 2025 season tees off on Friday, June 6th and is played until Sunday, June 8th, 2025.

Where is LIV Golf Virginia being played?

LIV Golf Virginia will be played at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Washington DC.

How can I watch LIV Golf Virginia? What channel will it be on?

The LIV Golf Virginia tournament will be broadcast on FS1, FOX, FBN, and the FOX Sports App. Here's how you can watch each round:

Round 1 (Friday, June 6th) - 12 p.m. ET (FOX Sports App)

Round 1 (Friday, June 6th) - 2 p.m. ET (FOX)

Round 2 (Saturday, June 7th) - 1 p.m. ET (FBN)

Round 3 (Sunday, June 8th) - 10 a.m. ET (FS1)

What are the LIV Golf Virginia Tee Times?

Round 1: Friday, June 6th at 12:15 p.m. ET

Round 2: Saturday, June 7th at 1:15 p.m. ET

Round 3: Sunday, June 8th at 10:05 a.m. ET

How can I stream LIV Golf Virginia?

The LIV Golf Virginia tournament will be available for streaming on the FOX Sports App or FOXSports.com .

Who is playing at LIV Golf Virginia?

This is Bryson DeChambeau's last stop before putting his Major on the line. Joaquin Niemann will also look to win a third tournament in four events, fresh off wins in Singapore and Mexico City.

