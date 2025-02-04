LIV Golf Night golf? Night golf. LIV Golf season opener to be played under the lights Updated Feb. 4, 2025 1:54 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

You've heard of golf, but have you heard of golf … under the lights!

As LIV Golf embarks on a its 2025 season, the Feb. 6-8 season opener at at Riyadh Golf Club will be played at night. It's quite a twist from standard golf events.

All three rounds of the Riyadh event will be broadcast on FOX Sports, beginning with first-round coverage Thursday on FS2 at 10 a.m. ET.

ADVERTISEMENT

Players got an early taste of what playing under the darkness of the night sky will be like this week.

It should add up to a fun and one-of-a-kind event as some of the world's best players — including defending individual LIV champion Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau — take center stage in Saudi Arabia.

DeChambeau’s Crushers GC captured last year's team title at Riyadh, while Joaquín Niemann took home individual honors.

In the meantime, get caught up on everything know ahead of the 2025 season and check out the full schedule of events.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share