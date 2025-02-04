LIV Golf
Night golf? Night golf. LIV Golf season opener to be played under the lights
Night golf? Night golf. LIV Golf season opener to be played under the lights

Updated Feb. 4, 2025 1:54 p.m. ET

You've heard of golf, but have you heard of golf … under the lights!

As LIV Golf embarks on a its 2025 season, the Feb. 6-8 season opener at at Riyadh Golf Club will be played at night. It's quite a twist from standard golf events.

All three rounds of the Riyadh event will be broadcast on FOX Sports, beginning with first-round coverage Thursday on FS2 at 10 a.m. ET.

Players got an early taste of what playing under the darkness of the night sky will be like this week.

It should add up to a fun and one-of-a-kind event as some of the world's best players — including defending individual LIV champion Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau — take center stage in Saudi Arabia.

DeChambeau’s Crushers GC captured last year's team title at Riyadh, while Joaquín Niemann took home individual honors.

In the meantime, get caught up on everything know ahead of the 2025 season and check out the full schedule of events.

