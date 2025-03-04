LIV Golf LIV Golf Hong Kong preview: Can Bryson DeChambeau's Crushers GC repeat? Updated Mar. 4, 2025 1:15 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

LIV Golf resumes its 2025 schedule this week with the third event of the season with LIV Golf Hong Kong (coverage begins Thursday at 11 p.m. ET on FS1).

TOURNAMENT INFO

When: March 7-9

Where: Hong Kong Golf Club (Fanling, Hong Kong)

ADVERTISEMENT

Competition: Three rounds/54 holes of stroke play

Field: 54 players — 13 teams of four players each, and two wild cards

Shotgun Start local time:

Rd. 1, 12:15 p.m. (11:15 p.m. ET Thursday)

Rd. 2, 12:15 p.m. (11:15 p.m. ET Friday)

Rd. 3, 12:35 p.m. (11:35 p.m. ET Saturday)

Defending champions: Abraham Ancer (individual), Crushers GC (team)

KEY STORYLINES

-LIV Golf returns to Hong Kong Golf Club for a second consecutive season following a highly successful debut in 2024 in front of packed crowds at the historic Fanling course.

-Bryson DeChambeau's Crushers GC, the defending LIV Golf Hong Kong team champions, are looking for their first podium finish of the season following consecutive fourth-place results in Riyadh and Adelaide.

-Fireballs GC's Abraham Ancer prepped for his individual championship title defense with a tie for second in Adelaide.

-Ancer won last year in a three-man playoff against Crushers GC's Paul Casey and Ripper GC Captain Cameron Smith.

-Legion XIII Captain Jon Rahm will look to maintain his streak of top-10 finishes in every LIV Golf start that he's completed.

-Rahm's Legion XIII team enters Hong Kong atop the team points standings after a win in Riyadh and second place in Adelaide.

-Cleeks GC's Adrian Meronk, the winner in Riyadh, enters as the Individual points leader, with Adelaide champion Joaquin Niemann, the Torque GC captain, in third place behind Rahm.

-Three next-gen LIV Golf stars are in the top 20 of the individual points standings – 23-year-old David Puig (Fireballs GC) is fourth, 22-year-old Tom McKibbin (Legion XIII) is 13th, and 20-year-old Caleb Surratt (Legion XIII) is 20th.

-McKibbin and another 2025 newcomer, Fireballs GC's Luis Masaveu, have already enjoyed podium celebrations as part of the winning teams this season.

ABOUT THE COURSE

HONG KONG GOLF CLUB

Fanling, Hong Kong

PAR 70

YARDAGE 6,711

Hong Kong Golf Club, established in 1889, has been a fixture in professional golf for more than six decades

The club has hosted the Hong Kong Open since 1959 and is currently part of the 2024 Asian Tour schedule as one of the 10 International Series tournaments

The Hong Kong Open is one of just three events in the history of golf to be played at the same venue for more than six decades

Fireballs GC's Abraham Ancer won the inaugural LIV Golf Hong Kong in 2024 in a three-man playoff against Ripper GC Captain Cameron Smith and Crushers GC's Paul Casey

4Aces GC star Patrick Reed won the 2024 LINK Hong Kong Open, shooting a third-round 59, while Majesticks GC Co-Captain Ian Poulter shot a 60 en route to winning the 2010 Hong Kong Open

LIV Golf Hong Kong will utilize the same composite layout at Fanling that is used by the Hong Kong Open

The dogleg left 493-yard ninth, the longest par 4 on the course, and the 410-yard par-4 18th tied as the most difficult hole during the 2024 LIV Golf Hong Kong, with each hole playing to a stroke average of 4.167.

The 429-yard par-5 13th was the easiest hole on the course in 2024, playing to a stroke average of 4.389. A total of 13 eagles and 82 birdies were made on that hole.

The 288-yard par-4 fourth was the second easiest par-4 on the course and is drivable under soft conditions. It played to a stroke average of 3.759 but did not yield an eagle.

The field stroke average for the par-70 course in 2024 was 68.216.

The 13th and 17th holes share a large double green, leading to potentially long putts.

The par-4 16th is a slight downhill dogleg right – and offers players a blind tee shot. A nice high fade is usually the proper play.

One of the best viewing spots for on-site spectators is the green behind the third hole, with action on the 18th green and 4th tee box also within view.

2025 TEAM STANDINGS (through Adelaide):

1. Legion XIII – 56.00

2. Fireballs GC – 40.00

3. Crushers GC – 24.00

4. Ripper GC – 20.00

5. RangeGoats GC – 20.00

6. Torque GC – 18.00

7. Majesticks GC – 5.16

8. 4Aces GC – 4.66

9. HyFlyers GC – 4.66

10. Cleeks GC – 4.00

11. Stinger GC – 1.50

12. Iron Heads GC – 0.00

13. Smash GC – 0.00

This piece is courtesy of Mike McAllister in partnership with LIV Golf .

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily !

share

Get more from LIV Golf Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more