LIV Golf Chicago: First Look at Bolingbrook Golf Club

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. – LIV Golf returns to Bolingbrook Golf Club for the second consecutive year for this week’s LIV Golf Chicago, the 12th tournament of the 14-event 2025 season.

When: Aug. 8-10, 2025

Where: Bolingbrook Golf Club in Bolingbrook, Illinois

Competition: Three rounds (54 holes of stroke play)

Field: 54 players (13 teams of four players each, and two wild cards)

Defending champions: Jon Rahm (individual), Crushers GC (team)

Shotgun Start local time

Rd. 1, 11:05 a.m. CT

Rd. 2, 12:05 p.m. CT

Rd. 3, 9:05 a.m. CT

Chicago is the only city to have hosted a LIV Golf tournament in each of the league’s first four seasons.

Two regular-season tournaments are left in the 2025 LIV Golf season, with the Individual Championship race; Lock Zone, Open Zone and Drop Zone status; and seedings for the Team Championship at stake.

Joaquin Niemann has a commanding lead in the Individual Championship race after winning his fifth tournament of the season at LIV Golf UK by JCB and can clinch the title in Chicago.

Jon Rahm’s Legion XIII also has a commanding lead for the top seed in the team standings after their fourth win of the season in England.

Legion XIII has won eight of its first 25 tournaments — and reached the podium five other times — since joining LIV Golf as the league’s first expansion team.

Rahm outdueled Niemann a year ago at Bolingbrook to win the season-long Individual Championship.

RangeGoats GC Captain Bubba Watson (second in LIV Golf UK) and Legion XIII’s Caleb Surratt (third) come off the best individual results of their LIV Golf careers.

Surratt, 21, is the youngest player in the league, and four other players 23 or younger also finished with points in England — Josele Ballester (T7), Tom McKibbin (T11), David Puig (T18) and Yubin Jang (T21).

Niemann’s five-win season has given him a commanding lead in the season-long Individual Championship race, and the Torque GC captain has an opportunity to clinch the title at LIV Golf Chicago.

Niemann has 206.80 points with two regular-season tournaments left. The only players with a mathematical chance of catching him are Rahm (169.16 points) and Crushers GC Captain Bryson DeChambeau (136.24 points).

According to the latest probability percentages from LIV Golf's data analysts, Niemann has an 84.12% chance of winning the Individual Championship this season while Rahm has a 15.70% chance. The longshot, DeChambeau, has a 0.18% chance.

With 40 points for an individual tournament win, Rahm — the defending LIV Golf Individual Champion — has a chance to take over the top spot after Chicago if he posts his first win this season, while Niemann finishes solo 18th or worse.

Meanwhile, DeChambeau’s only hope of remaining in the race is to win in Chicago while Niemann finishes solo 11th or worse.

As for Niemann, if he wins in Chicago, he will clinch the Individual Championship prior to the regular-season finale next week in Indianapolis. It would be a turnaround from the regular-season finale last year at Bolingbrook, in which Rahm won the season-long race by winning the tournament over Niemann.

There are several other scenarios in which Niemann could clinch the title at Bolingbrook, as he merely needs to acquire 2.37 more points than Rahm and not have DeChambeau win. For example, if Rahm finishes solo 11th this week and Niemann finishes solo 9th, then Niemann will clinch the title.

Niemann has averaged just 1.13 points in the six tournaments that he has not won. The wide variance of his win-or-miss results has allowed the more consistent Rahm to remain in the race despite just two podiums and no wins this season. Rahm averages 15.37 points per winless start this season.

This piece is courtesy of Mike McAllister in partnership with LIV Golf.

