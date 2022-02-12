PGA Tour Hole-in-one sparks beer can shower at 'loudest hole in golf' 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Golf has a reputation as a very buttoned-up sport. Be quiet when a golfer takes a shot, clap politely when the ball goes in the cup.

On Saturday, the WM Phoenix Open provided an entirely different image, courtesy of "the loudest hole in golf," with a big assist from PGA golfer Sam Ryder.

The setting was the 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale, a hole infamous for its rambunctious scene, and which currently features seating for roughly 17,000 spectators. Many of those fans were there throughout the day, watching the tournament and having a beverage or two.

That's when Ryder stepped up and did this:

Ryder’s wedge shot on the 124-yard hole landed just right and short, bounced a couple of times, spun left and tumbled in. The rowdy fans on the hole threw drinks in the air in celebration and littered the turf with bottles, cans and cups, leading to about a 15-minute delay while workers cleaned up.

"I don’t know how I could pick a hole over this one," said Ryder, who is eight strokes behind leader Sahith Theegala after an even-par 71. "I don’t think there’s any hole that has the electricity that this one has."

Ryder’s first tour ace was the 10th at No. 16 since the tournament moved to the course in 1997 and first since Francesco Molinari in the third round in 2015. Tiger Woods did it in 1997 before grandstands ringed the hole.

"It just ended up being a perfect 54-degree wedge," Ryder said. "Everything always plays a little shorter in there, adrenaline or whatever it is."

With around 200,000 fans packing firm and fast TPC Scottsdale on another sunny, 80-degree day in the Valley of the Sun, that meant nearly 10% of the spectators were there at the 16th.

"What a day," Theegala said. "So many ups and downs. I mean, it was wild."

Making his event debut on a sponsor exemption, Theegala had a 14-under 199 total for a one-stroke lead over defending champion Brooks Koepka. FedEx Cup champion Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler and Talor Gooch were another stroke back.

Koepka had a 68. The four-time major champion is the last player to win the event in his first appearance, doing it in 2015.

"I’m playing solid, so just go out and go play a good round tomorrow and see what happens," Koepka said. "Just need to keep putting it the way I did. I feel confident. I like where my game’s at, and we’ll see."

Scheffler flirted with his second 59 before settling for a 62. Seeking his first tour victory, he began the day nine strokes behind Theegala.

"I think it’s a fun event," Scheffler said. "I think it would be a little bit draining if it was like this every week, but one week a year is pretty special."

Scheffler played his first nine in 7-under 27, and added two birdies on his second nine. He was the last player on the tour to shoot 59, doing it in the 2020 Northern Trust. Jim Furyk is the only player to break 60 twice in the PGA Tour, shooting 58 and 59.

The real star of the day, though, was the 16th hole itself, as well as Ryder. And reaction across the golf world was evidence of that. Here is a sampling.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

