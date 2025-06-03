LIV Golf Every LIV golfer that has qualified for the 2025 PGA U.S. Open Published Jun. 9, 2025 10:20 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 U.S. Open will feature a number of LIV Golf players competing alongside the game’s top talent at Oakmont. With LIV golfers continuing to earn spots in major championships, several familiar names from the league are part of this year’s field. Here’s a look at the LIV Golf players set to compete in the U.S. Open.

LIV Golf Players at U.S. Open

Bland earned his spot in the 2025 U.S. Open by winning the U.S. Senior Open. The English veteran has found success on both the European and senior circuits and now looks to make an impact at Oakmont.

DeChambeau won the 2020 and 2024 U.S. Opens and secured his spot this year by finishing among the top 10 scorers at the 2024 U.S. Open and ranking inside the top 60 in the Official World Golf Ranking as of May 19. Known for his power and scientific approach to the game, he remains a major threat in any U.S. Open setup.

Hatton qualified by being inside the top 60 in the OWGR as of May 19. The fiery Englishman has been a consistent presence in majors and brings both experience and intensity to the field.

Johnson earned his exemption through past major victories, including the 2016 U.S. Open and the 2020 Masters. The two-time major champion is always a contender when the stakes are high.

Koepka qualified as a past winner of the U.S. Open (2017, 2018) and the PGA Championship (2023). With five majors to his name, he’s one of the most accomplished players in the field.

Kozuma claimed one of three spots at the Final Qualifier held at Tarao Country Club in Japan on May 19, earning his place by winning a four-man playoff for third. He'll be making a rare U.S. Open appearance.

Leishman earned one of four available spots at the Final Qualifier at Woodmont Country Club in Rockville, Maryland, on June 2. He advanced by surviving a three-man playoff for the final two places.

Mickelson qualified by virtue of his 2021 PGA Championship win. A six-time U.S. Open runner-up, this event remains the one major missing from his résumé.

Niemann earned entry as one of the top three players in the 2025 LIV Golf Individual Standings not otherwise exempt as of May 19. The Chilean star is still seeking his first major breakthrough.

Ortiz finished tied for fourth with rounds of 66-68 at the Dallas Final Qualifier to earn one of seven U.S. Open spots. He’s playing some of his best golf heading into Oakmont.

Rahm is in the field as the 2021 U.S. Open champion and 2023 Masters winner. One of the most consistent major performers in recent years, Rahm is always a threat.

Reed qualified through his position inside the top 60 of the OWGR as of May 19. The 2018 Masters champion is known for his short game and competitive fire.

Smith earned his exemption as the 2022 Open Championship winner. The Australian has contended in multiple majors and brings a strong all-around game to Oakmont.

