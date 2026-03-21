LIV Golf South Africa: Bryson DeChambeau Holds Narrow Lead After Round 3

A dream setup awaits for Sunday’s final round of LIV Golf South Africa, both in the team and individual competitions – and the home favorites, Southern Guards GC, hope to turn both opportunities into storybook results at The Club at Steyn City.

The all-South African roster will take a two-shot lead on the team leaderboard after shooting a collective 26 under in the third round, with Branden Grace and Louis Oosthuizen each shooting 7-under 64s while Dean Burmester and Charl Schwartzel contributed 65s to move to team to 60 under for the week. Torque GC and Fireballs GC are their closest pursuers at 58 under, with Crushers GC in solo fourth at 55 under.

On the individual leaderboard, Grace will try to chase down Crushers Captain Bryson DeChambeau, who is at 21 under after shooting a bogey-free 64 highlighted by two birdies. Grace is at 19 under, with Legion XIII Captain Jon Rahm and Torque GC’s Abraham Ancer tied for fourth another shot back.

"We're feeding off the energy at the moment," Oosthuizen said. "Today we really felt the energy, and obviously Dean and Branden are playing well, so I think we can just go tomorrow and pull this thing through."

"I'm so proud of all the guys," Burmester said, "and for us to be in the hunt for the team thing is incredible."

DeChambeau will be seeking his second consecutive individual LIV Golf title, having won last week in Singapore. He produced two eagles on Saturday, including a hole out from 45 feet at the par-4 fifth. He then parred 11 of the next 12 holes, the only non-par coming with his second eagle of the day at the par-5 10th.

Grace’s only LIV Golf individual title came in 2022 when the league made its U.S. debut in Portland. He birdied his final two holes to move into solo second.

Rahm has top-5 finishes – including a win in Hong Kong – in each of the first four tournaments this season. He birdied seven of his first 10 holes and was bogey-free for the week until suffering a bogey at the par-4 15th.

Ancer shot a bogey-free 64 and will be looking for his second LIV Golf individual title.

LIV Golf South Africa Leaderboard (After Round 3)

1. Bryon DeChambeau (-21)

2. Branden Grace (-19)

T-3. Abraham Ancer (-18)

T-3 Jon Rahm (-18)

T-5. Dean Burmester (-17)

T-5. David Puig (-17)

T-5. Thomas Detry (-17)

T-8. Charles Howell III (-16)

T-8. Carlos Ortiz (-16)

T-10. Richard Bland (-15)

T-10. Sergio Garcia (-15)

This piece is courtesy of Mike McAllister in partnership with LIV Golf.