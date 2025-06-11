PGA Tour
rory mcilroy us open cut line
PGA Tour

2025 U.S. Open projected cut: Tracker, cut line

Updated Jun. 13, 2025 11:24 a.m. ET

The 2025 U.S. Open is well underway at Oakmont Country Club, one of the most challenging venues in major championship golf. As stars like Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, and defending champion Bryson DeChambeau prepare to take on the brutal layout, the battle to simply make the weekend promises to be intense. Here's what to know about the projected cut line at the 2025 U.S. Open and which players will be fighting to stay in contention:

 

What is the 2025 U.S. Open projected cut line?

Only the top 60 players and ties will advance to the third and fourth rounds on Saturday and Sunday. The cut line has a history of creeping higher here—and with difficult conditions expected, big names could find themselves in danger. 

The cut line has not yet been determined. It will be finalized after the completion of the second round, which is at the end of Friday's play. Based on the top 60 golfers and ties around noon on Friday, the cut line would stand at +4.

ADVERTISEMENT

Take a look at some interesting names hovering around that number or playing worse (as of Friday morning):

LIV Golf Virginia: Final Round Highlights | LIV on FOX

LIV Golf Virginia: Final Round Highlights | LIV on FOX

Where did the cut line fall last year?

Here's where the cut line fell in the most recent U.S. Open tournaments:

  • 2024: +5
  • 2023: +2
  • 2022: +3
  • 2021: +4
  • 2020: +6
  • 2019: +2
  • 2018: +8

The last time the U.S. Open was hosted at Oakmont, the cut line was 6 over.

How can I watch the 2025 U.S. Open? What channels will it be on?

The 2025 U.S. Open will be available across several different channels and platforms. On TV, you can watch the U.S. Open on NBC and USA Network. Here's how you can tune in on each day:

  • Thursday, June 12th: 6:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. ET (USA Network), 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. ET (Peacock)
  • Friday, June 13th: 6:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. - 8 p.m. ET (Peacock), 1 p.m. - 7 p.m. ET (NBC)
  • Saturday, June 14th: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. ET (USA Network), 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
  • Sunday, June 15th: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. ET (USA Network), 12 p.m. - 7 p.m. (NBC)

How can I stream the 2025 U.S. Open or watch without cable?

The 2025 PGA Championship can be streamed on USOpen.com, the USGA App, Peacock and the NBC Sports app / NBCSports.com.

If you have an antenna in a good reception area, you can also watch the U.S. Open on your local NBC station. Check out the Federal Communications Commission TV reception maps to see which stations are available in your area.

share
Get more from PGA Tour Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Dentist, amateur golfer Matt Vogt returns to childhood course to play in U.S. Open

Dentist, amateur golfer Matt Vogt returns to childhood course to play in U.S. Open

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2025 Gold Cup Image 2025 Gold Cup2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes