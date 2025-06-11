PGA Tour 2025 U.S. Open projected cut: Tracker, cut line Updated Jun. 13, 2025 11:24 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 U.S. Open is well underway at Oakmont Country Club, one of the most challenging venues in major championship golf. As stars like Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, and defending champion Bryson DeChambeau prepare to take on the brutal layout, the battle to simply make the weekend promises to be intense. Here's what to know about the projected cut line at the 2025 U.S. Open and which players will be fighting to stay in contention:

What is the 2025 U.S. Open projected cut line?

Only the top 60 players and ties will advance to the third and fourth rounds on Saturday and Sunday. The cut line has a history of creeping higher here—and with difficult conditions expected, big names could find themselves in danger.

The cut line has not yet been determined. It will be finalized after the completion of the second round, which is at the end of Friday's play. Based on the top 60 golfers and ties around noon on Friday, the cut line would stand at +4.

Take a look at some interesting names hovering around that number or playing worse (as of Friday morning):

Where did the cut line fall last year?

Here's where the cut line fell in the most recent U.S. Open tournaments:

2024: +5

2023: +2

2022: +3

2021: +4

2020: +6

2019: +2

2018: +8

The last time the U.S. Open was hosted at Oakmont, the cut line was 6 over.

How can I watch the 2025 U.S. Open? What channels will it be on?

The 2025 U.S. Open will be available across several different channels and platforms. On TV, you can watch the U.S. Open on NBC and USA Network. Here's how you can tune in on each day:

Thursday, June 12th: 6:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. ET (USA Network), 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. ET (Peacock)

Friday, June 13th: 6:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. - 8 p.m. ET (Peacock), 1 p.m. - 7 p.m. ET (NBC)

Saturday, June 14th: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. ET (USA Network), 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. ET (NBC)

Sunday, June 15th: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. ET (USA Network), 12 p.m. - 7 p.m. (NBC)

How can I stream the 2025 U.S. Open or watch without cable?

The 2025 PGA Championship can be streamed on USOpen.com, the USGA App, Peacock and the NBC Sports app / NBCSports.com.

If you have an antenna in a good reception area, you can also watch the U.S. Open on your local NBC station. Check out the Federal Communications Commission TV reception maps to see which stations are available in your area.

