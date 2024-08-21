PGA Tour 2024 BMW Championship odds, predictions: Favorites, picks from the field Updated Aug. 21, 2024 9:48 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

By Vik Chokshi

FOX Sports Gambling Lead

The PGA Tour heads to Castle Rock, Colorado, this week to play the BMW Championship!

The top 50 players left in the FedEx Cup race will hit Castle Pines Golf Club for the event.

The course is a par-72 track measuring 8,054 yards with Bentgrass greens.

As for betting on this event, we've got you covered with everything you need, from the odds to best bets.

Let's dive into the action.

Favorite and Odds

Scottie Scheffler is back in his usual spot as the clear-cut favorite, as he currently sits at +300 to win the tournament.

Now that we teed off with the basics, let's approach the top favorites and my portfolio for this tournament.

Scottie Scheffler : +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Xander Schauffele : +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Rory McIlroy : +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Collin Morikawa : +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Patrick Cantlay : +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Viktor Hovland: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Hideki Matsuyama : +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Ludvig Aberg : +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Wyndham Clark: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Tony Finau : +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

*Odds as of 8/21 via DraftKings Sportsbook

LONG-SHOT OUTRIGHT BETS TO MAKE

If you follow me on Twitter or read this column, you know I love betting on golf long shots (+1500 to +2000 or longer). There's just something thrilling about holding a lottery ticket deep into Sunday. It also presents you with multiple hedging opportunities if you want to eliminate some of your risks.

As usual, a lot of my bets this week are based on course history and form, so here are a couple of guys worth sprinkling pizza money on:

Patrick Cantlay +1800

Viktor Hovland +1800

Tony Finau +2500

Wyndham Clark +2500

Sahith Theegala +5000

Will Zalatoris +7500

