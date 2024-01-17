PGA Tour 2024 American Express odds, predictions: Favorites and picks from the field Updated Jan. 17, 2024 5:00 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

By Vik Chokshi

FOX Sports Gambling Lead

The PGA Tour heads to La Quinta, California, to play the American Express tournament this week.

One unique feature of this event is that it will be played at three separate courses: PGA West Stadium Course, PGA West Nicklaus Course and La Quinta Country Club.

The field is loaded with stars, which should make for a competitive tournament from start to finish. Jon Rahm, last year's champion, won't be defending his title as he recently signed with LIV Golf.

ADVERTISEMENT

As for betting on the tournament, we've got you covered with everything you need, from the odds to best bets.

Let's dive into the action.

FAVORITES

As has been the case for the vast majority of PGA tournaments over the past year, Scottie Scheffler is the favorite to win at +500. Cantlay and Schauffele aren't too far behind, at +900 and +1100, respectively.

Now that we teed off with the basics, let's approach the top-10 favorites and my portfolio for this tournament.

ODDS & FIELD

Scottie Scheffler: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Patrick Cantlay: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Xander Schauffele: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Sungjae Im: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Justin Thomas: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Min Woo Lee: +2500 (bet $10 win $260 total)

Tom Kim: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Eric Cole: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Sam Burns: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

J.T. Poston: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

"The Gimme"

Troy Merritt top-20 finish +850

LONG-SHOT OUTRIGHT BETS TO MAKE

If you follow me on Twitter or read this column, you know I love betting on golf long shots (+2000 or longer). There's just something thrilling about holding a lottery ticket deep into Sunday. It also presents you with multiple hedging opportunities if you want to eliminate some of your risks.

I know there are some big names in this week's event, but I can see a dark horse making some noise. Most of my bets this week are based on course history. Here are a couple of guys worth sprinkling pizza money on:



Tom Kim +2800

Sam Burns +3000

J.T. Poston +3000

Wyndham Clark +4500

Adam Hadwin +5500

Troy Merritt +40000

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience PGA Tour





share