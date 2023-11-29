PGA Tour Tiger Woods returns, has 80-1 long-shot odds to win Hero World Challenge Updated Nov. 29, 2023 7:37 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

By Vik Chokshi

FOX Sports Gambling Lead

This week, we turn our attention to the Albany Golf Course in the Bahamas for the 2023 Hero World Challenge.

The biggest storyline going into the event is that the 15-time major winner, Tiger Woods, is back! The legendary golfer will play in his first professional tournament since withdrawing from The Masters in April.

"I have none of the pain that I had at Augusta," Woods told reporters. "The surgery was a success."

Despite hosting the event and being fully healthy, Woods is a huge long shot to actually take it down. In fact, at +8000, his odds of winning are the lowest of all participants on the oddsboard at FanDuel Sportsbook.

When's the last time Woods was ever last on an oddsboard?

Per FOX Sports Research, Tiger's odds were never longer than +1400 in any of his 15 major victories.

"It is rare to see Tiger as the longest shot on the board, but it's a limited-field event, and you have to remember that we have all found out in the last few years that he is indeed a mortal like everyone else," said Thomas Gable, director of race and sports at the Borgata in Atlantic City.

"Woods had one of, if not, the most dominant run in the history of golf, but as he gets older and the injuries keep taking a toll on his body, you have to be realistic about what to expect out of him. He's been Superman for a long time, but time catches up to everyone."

As for gambling on the tournament, we've got you covered with everything you need, from the odds to best bets.

Let's dive into the action.

FAVORITES

Many of the game's best will be playing this week. Viktor Hovland, the two-time defending champion, is the favorite to win it again at +400.

Following Hovland are Scottie Scheffler (+450), Max Homa (+800) and Collin Morikawa (+800) in a loaded field.

The course itself is a par 72 and approximately 7,450 yards long, with Bermudagrass greens.

Now that we teed off with the basics, let's approach the top favorites and my portfolio for this tournament.

ODDS & FIELD

Viktor Hovland: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Scottie Scheffler: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Max Homa: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Collin Morikawa: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Justin Thomas: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Matt Fitzpatrick: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Cameron Young: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Rickie Fowler: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Tony Finau: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Sam Burns: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Jordan Spieth: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Wyndham Clark: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

OUTRIGHT BETS TO MAKE

Justin Thomas +1400



LONG-SHOT BETS TO MAKE

Cameron Young +1600

Rickie Fowler +2200

Justin Rose +4000

Will Zalatoris +4000

