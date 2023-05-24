2023 Charles Schwab Challenge odds, predictions: Favorites and picks from the field Updated May. 24, 2023 5:10 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

By Vik Chokshi

FOX Sports Gambling Staff

Last week we won big on Brooks Koepka (+2200 at FOX Bet ) at the PGA Championship. Let's see if we can replicate the magic as we turn our attention to the Colonial for the Charles Schwab Challenge.

The par-70 track is 7,209 yards long with Bentgrass greens. The 87-year-old course has hosted the tournament since 1946, making it the longest-running non-major tournament at the same venue. This helps us from a betting perspective, as we can dig through plenty of data to help us narrow down our card.

Sam Burns won the tournament last year in a playoff over Scottie Scheffler . Burns comes into this week at +2200 to repeat, while Scheffler is the clear-cut favorite to win, +400 at FOX Bet. We'd be remiss if we didn't talk about PGA professional Michael Block, who was the real hero of last weekend outside of Koepka. Block, a sponsor’s exemption this week, is listed at +30000 to win the tournament.

I can go on and on about how good Scheffler is, but his number is just too short for me to throw down some pizza money on.

Now that we teed off with the basics, let's approach the favorites and my outright portfolio for this tournament.

Charles Schwab Challenge Odds & Field

Scottie Scheffler +400 (bet $10 to win $50)

Jordan Spieth +1400 (bet $10 to win $150)

Viktor Hovland +1400 (bet $10 to win $150)

Tony Finau +1400 (bet $10 to win $150)

Collin Morikawa +1600 (bet $10 to win $170)

Sungjae Im +1800 (bet $10 to win $190)

Max Homa +2200 (bet $10 to win $230)

Sam Burns +2200 (bet $10 to win $230)

Justin Rose +2500 (bet $10 to win $260)

Rickie Fowler +2800 (bet $10 to win $290)

Odds for the complete field at FOX Bet

Outrights

Tony Finau (+1400 at FOX Bet)

Jordan Spieth (+1400 at FOX Bet)

Colin Morikawa (+1800 at FOX Bet)

Tommy Fleetwood (+3300 at FOX Bet)

Cam Davis (+3500 at FOX Bet)

Chris Kirk (+3500 at FOX Bet)

Just missed: Sungjae Im (+1800 at FOX Bet)

