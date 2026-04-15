USA's 'Most Important' World Cup Player? Balogun Could Shine Amid Pulisic's Struggles

As U.S. men's national team star Christian Pulisic's slump continues, the question becomes: Which USA player could step up ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in June?

Former USA midfielder Dax McCarty joined "First Things First" on Wednesday to point out that striker Folarin Balogun is the perfect player to help lead the team this summer should Pulisic continue to struggle.

"As it concerns Balogun, I absolutely think he could be our most important player heading into this World Cup," McCarty said. "He’s scoring goals, he’s in form, unlike Christian Pulisic with his club team. He’s playing with confidence. I’d argue one of the most important things you need heading into a World Cup, especially at home, is a striker that’s in good form and is just brimming with confidence."

Since Feb. 17, Balogun has scored nine goals with his club, AS Monaco, including scores in seven consecutive Ligue 1 matches. Especially with an underwhelming attack recently, a consistently scoring Balogun could be exactly what the Americans need when they kick off their World Cup campaign on June 12 against Paraguay in Los Angeles.

McCarty also noted that Balogun can be effective when used correctly, emphasizing the right structure and playing style are key to maximizing his goal-scoring efforts.

"He’s absolutely at the top of the depth chart for our No. 9 position," he added. "And if the structure is right behind him, we stay organized and get him chances, he is going to put the ball in the back of the net. I have no question about that."

Balogun's scoring streak comes at a time when Pulisic has not scored in 107 days for either the USA or for his club, AC Milan. While Balogun has shown he has the tools to be the team's primary scorer, a resurgence from Pulisic is nothing to be worried about come the tournament.

"I don't worry about Christian Pulisic and his readiness to step on the field when the lights are going to shine brightest and perform for the U.S. Men's National Team. But as far as on the field, he's definitely in a little bit of a goal drought right now," McCarty said.

"As long as he stays fit, as long as he stays healthy going into the World Cup, he just needs one goal to get a little bit of confidence. I don't have any concerns about his quality heading into this tournament."

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