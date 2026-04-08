John Strong Reacts to Patrick Agyemang Injury: 'A Blow Not to Have Him'

Just how concerning was the devastating injury to striker Patrick Agyemang for the U.S. men's national team?

It will leave USA coach Mauricio Pochettino without a key reserve at one of the squad's most important positions ahead of this summer's 48-team FIFA World Cup.

The 6-foot-4 striker suffered a torn Achilles in Derby County's match-up against Stroke City in England's second-tier division on Monday, which will sideline him for the remainder of the English Championship season and force him to miss the World Cup with the United States.

FOX Soccer play-by-player announcer John Strong made it clear that the loss of Agyemang – who was projected to make the USA's 26-man roster – leaves Pochettino in a tough spot by losing a striker who brings both physicality and depth to the table.

"He was a depth piece. He's a backup option, but those things are important. It's not just about how do you start these games. How are you finishing games? What are your options when you're chasing down a goal? What are your options later in the tournament when guys are getting suspended," Strong said on Wednesday's edition of "First Things First." "So, it's absolutely a blow to not have him because Mauricio Pochettino and his staff loved Agyemang's physical profile, the way he plays the position."

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Agyemang is a physical forward who originally played for Charlotte FC in Major League Soccer, where he scored 10 goals in 37 league matches. Following his time in the MLS, Agyemang made the move to England to play for Derby County, where he quickly became a regular starter.

The long recovery of Agyemang opens up a slew of conversations about who would replace him on Pochettino's squad. For Strong, as unfortunate as an injury is, it allows vast opportunity for guys to step up to the plate and contribute.

"But, as ever, every World Cup is littered with stories of guys who get an opportunity because something awful has happened to someone else," Strong said. "And so whether that's Haji Wright or someone else, it's their job to kind of step into this void and make sure that at the end of the tournament, we're not sitting there going, gosh, if only Agyemang hadn't have blown out his Achilles, we might have done X, Y, or Z."

With Monaco striker Folarin Balogun like the starter for Pochettino up top, some names to keep an eye on include PSV's Ricardo Pepi, Coventry City's Haji Wright and Toronto FC's Josh Sargent to now make the final 26-man roster. The USA's preliminary roster will be revealed on May 11 and the final 26-man roster will be announced on May 26.

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