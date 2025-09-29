College Football
College Football
Wisconsin vs. Michigan: Preview, How to Watch, TV Channel, Streaming, Prediction
Published Oct. 3, 2025 10:54 a.m. ET
Week 6 of the college football season brings a Big 10 matchup as #20 Michigan hosts Wisconsin on Big Noon Kickoff. Check out everything you need to know about how to watch Wisconsin vs. Michigan:
How to watch Wisconsin vs. Michigan
- Date: Saturday, October 4th, 2025
- Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI
- TV: FOX
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
Michigan, Ohio State & Penn State highlight Dave Portnoy's Big Ten Power Rankings | Big Noon Kickoff
ADVERTISEMENT
Wisconsin vs. Michigan Prediction & Odds
As of October 3rd on DraftKings Sportsbook, Michigan is favored to win at home. Check out the detailed odds below:
- Point spread: Michigan -17.5 (Michigan favored to win by more than 17.5 points, otherwise Wisconsin covers)
- Moneyline: Michigan -900 favorite to win, Wisconsin +600 favorite to win
- Total scoring Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined
- Prediction: Michigan 38, Wisconsin 8
Predictions are made by the Data Skrive betting model.
Wisconsin vs. Michigan Head to Head
Wisconsin and Michigan have played each other 69 times before. Michigan leads the series 52-17.
Wisconsin vs. Michigan Past Results
- Oct. 2, 2021: Michigan 38, Wisconsin 17 (Madison, WI)
- Nov. 14, 2020: Wisconsin 49, Michigan 11 (Ann Arbor, MI)
- Sept. 21, 2019: Wisconsin 35, Michigan 14 (Madison, WI)
- Oct. 13, 2018: Michigan 38, Wisconsin 13 (Ann Arbor, MI)
- Nov. 18, 2017: Wisconsin 24, Michigan 10 (Madison, WI)
- Oct. 1, 2016: Michigan 14, Wisconsin 7 (Ann Arbor, MI)
- Nov. 20, 2010: Wisconsin 48, Michigan 28 (Ann Arbor, MI)
- Nov. 14, 2009: Wisconsin 45, Michigan 24 (Madison, WI)
- Sept. 27, 2008: Michigan 27, Wisconsin 25 (Ann Arbor, MI)
- Nov. 10, 2007: Wisconsin 37, Michigan 21 (Madison, WI)
- Sept. 23, 2006: Michigan 27, Wisconsin 13 (Ann Arbor, MI)
- Sept. 24, 2005: Wisconsin 23, Michigan 20 (Madison, WI)
- Nov. 16, 2002: Michigan 21, Wisconsin 14 (Ann Arbor, MI)
- Nov. 17, 2001: Michigan 20, Wisconsin 17 (Madison, WI)
- Sept. 30, 2000: Michigan 13, Wisconsin 10 (Ann Arbor, MI)
- Sept. 25, 1999: Michigan 21, Wisconsin 16 (Madison, WI)
- Nov. 14, 1998: Michigan 27, Wisconsin 10 (Ann Arbor, MI)
- Nov. 15, 1997: Michigan 26, Wisconsin 16 (Madison, WI)
- Oct. 29, 1994: Wisconsin 31, Michigan 19 (Ann Arbor, MI)
- Oct. 30, 1993: Wisconsin 13, Michigan 10 (Madison, WI)
- Oct. 6, 1990: Michigan 41, Wisconsin 3 (Madison, WI)
- Oct. 7, 1989: Michigan 24, Wisconsin 0 (Ann Arbor, MI)
- Oct. 1, 1988: Michigan 62, Wisconsin 14 (Madison, WI)
- Oct. 3, 1987: Michigan 49, Wisconsin 0 (Ann Arbor, MI)
- Oct. 4, 1986: Michigan 34, Wisconsin 17 (Madison, WI)
- Oct. 5, 1985: Michigan 33, Wisconsin 6 (Ann Arbor, MI)
- Sept. 22, 1984: Michigan 20, Wisconsin 14 (Ann Arbor, MI)
- Sept. 24, 1983: Michigan 38, Wisconsin 21 (Madison, WI)
- Sept. 11, 1982: Michigan 20, Wisconsin 9 (Ann Arbor, MI)
- Sept. 12, 1981: Wisconsin 21, Michigan 14 (Madison, WI)
- Nov. 8, 1980: Michigan 24, Wisconsin 0 (Madison, WI)
- Nov. 3, 1979: Michigan 54, Wisconsin 0 (Ann Arbor, MI)
- Oct. 21, 1978: Michigan 42, Wisconsin 0 (Madison, WI)
- Oct. 15, 1977: Michigan 56, Wisconsin 0 (Ann Arbor, MI)
- Sept. 11, 1976: Michigan 40, Wisconsin 27 (Ann Arbor, MI)
- Sept. 13, 1975: Michigan 23, Wisconsin 6 (Madison, WI)
- Oct. 19, 1974: Michigan 24, Wisconsin 20 (Madison, WI)
- Oct. 20, 1973: Michigan 35, Wisconsin 6 (Ann Arbor, MI)
- Oct. 31, 1970: Michigan 29, Wisconsin 15 (Madison, WI)
- Nov. 1, 1969: Michigan 35, Wisconsin 7 (Ann Arbor, MI)
- Nov. 16, 1968: Michigan 34, Wisconsin 9 (Ann Arbor, MI)
- Nov. 18, 1967: Michigan 27, Wisconsin 14 (Madison, WI)
- Oct. 29, 1966: Michigan 28, Wisconsin 17 (Madison, WI)
- Oct. 30, 1965: Michigan 50, Wisconsin 14 (Ann Arbor, MI)
- Nov. 3, 1962: Wisconsin 34, Michigan 12 (Ann Arbor, MI)
- Oct. 29, 1960: Wisconsin 16, Michigan 13 (Madison, WI)
- Oct. 31, 1959: Wisconsin 19, Michigan 10 (Ann Arbor, MI)
- Oct. 21, 1950: Michigan 26, Wisconsin 13 (Ann Arbor, MI)
- Nov. 15, 1947: Michigan 40, Wisconsin 6 (Madison, WI)
- Nov. 16, 1946: Michigan 28, Wisconsin 6 (Ann Arbor, MI)
- Nov. 18, 1944: Michigan 14, Wisconsin 0 (Ann Arbor, MI)
- Nov. 13, 1943: Michigan 27, Wisconsin 0 (Ann Arbor, MI)
- Oct. 19, 1935: Michigan 20, Wisconsin 12 (Madison, WI)
- Nov. 10, 1934: Michigan 10, Wisconsin 0 (Ann Arbor, MI)
- Nov. 28, 1931: Michigan 16, Wisconsin 0 (Ann Arbor, MI)
- Oct. 27, 1928: Wisconsin 7, Michigan 0 (Ann Arbor, MI)
- Oct. 15, 1927: Michigan 14, Wisconsin 0 (Madison, WI)
- Nov. 6, 1926: Michigan 37, Wisconsin 0 (Ann Arbor, MI)
- Oct. 17, 1925: Michigan 21, Wisconsin 0 (Madison, WI)
- Oct. 25, 1924: Michigan 21, Wisconsin 0 (Ann Arbor, MI)
- Nov. 17, 1923: Michigan 6, Wisconsin 3 (Madison, WI)
- Nov. 18, 1922: Michigan 13, Wisconsin 6 (Ann Arbor, MI)
- Nov. 12, 1921: Michigan 7, Wisconsin 7 (Madison, WI)
- Nov. 18, 1905: Michigan 12, Wisconsin 0 (Ann Arbor, MI)
- Oct. 29, 1904: Michigan 28, Wisconsin 0 (Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, WI)
- Nov. 14, 1903: Michigan 16, Wisconsin 0 (Ann Arbor, MI)
- Nov. 1, 1902: Michigan 6, Wisconsin 0 (Chicago, IL – neutral site)
- Nov. 30, 1899: Wisconsin 17, Michigan 5 (Chicago, IL – neutral site)
- Nov. 4, 1893: Wisconsin 34, Michigan 18 (Ann Arbor, MI)
- Oct. 15, 1892: Michigan 10, Wisconsin 6 (Madison, WI)
What did you think of this story?
share
recommended
-
2026 NFL Draft Rankings: The Top Wide Receivers and Tight Ends
Federal Panel Dismisses NCAA Appeal of Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia's injunction
Same Questions, Same Results: Penn State's Big-Game Struggles Continue — So What Now?
-
Michigan QB Bryce Underwood Takes Center Stage: Can Wisconsin Play Spoiler?
2025 College Football Week 6 Picks: Fade Colorado on the Road at TCU
Heisman Rankings: Dante Moore, Ahmad Hardy Headline Robert Griffin III's List
-
College Football Week 6 Betting Report: Public Loving Enticing Vandy-Bama Tilt
Is This the Year? Miami Looks to Prove Itself in Heated Rivalry at Florida State
Big 12 Fines Colorado for Derogatory Fan Chants, Deion Sanders Apologizes to BYU
Item 1 of 3
in this topic
recommended
-
2026 NFL Draft Rankings: The Top Wide Receivers and Tight Ends
Federal Panel Dismisses NCAA Appeal of Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia's injunction
Same Questions, Same Results: Penn State's Big-Game Struggles Continue — So What Now?
-
Michigan QB Bryce Underwood Takes Center Stage: Can Wisconsin Play Spoiler?
2025 College Football Week 6 Picks: Fade Colorado on the Road at TCU
Heisman Rankings: Dante Moore, Ahmad Hardy Headline Robert Griffin III's List
-
College Football Week 6 Betting Report: Public Loving Enticing Vandy-Bama Tilt
Is This the Year? Miami Looks to Prove Itself in Heated Rivalry at Florida State
Big 12 Fines Colorado for Derogatory Fan Chants, Deion Sanders Apologizes to BYU
Item 1 of 3