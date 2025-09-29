College Football Wisconsin vs. Michigan: Preview, How to Watch, TV Channel, Streaming, Prediction Published Oct. 3, 2025 10:54 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Week 6 of the college football season brings a Big 10 matchup as #20 Michigan hosts Wisconsin on Big Noon Kickoff. Check out everything you need to know about how to watch Wisconsin vs. Michigan:

How to watch Wisconsin vs. Michigan

Michigan, Ohio State & Penn State highlight Dave Portnoy's Big Ten Power Rankings | Big Noon Kickoff

Wisconsin vs. Michigan Prediction & Odds

As of October 3rd on DraftKings Sportsbook, Michigan is favored to win at home. Check out the detailed odds below:

Point spread: Michigan -17.5 (Michigan favored to win by more than 17.5 points, otherwise Wisconsin covers)

Moneyline: Michigan -900 favorite to win, Wisconsin +600 favorite to win

Total scoring Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Prediction: Michigan 38, Wisconsin 8

Predictions are made by the Data Skrive betting model.

Wisconsin vs. Michigan Head to Head

Wisconsin and Michigan have played each other 69 times before. Michigan leads the series 52-17.

Wisconsin vs. Michigan Past Results

Oct. 2, 2021: Michigan 38, Wisconsin 17 (Madison, WI)

Nov. 14, 2020: Wisconsin 49, Michigan 11 (Ann Arbor, MI)

Sept. 21, 2019: Wisconsin 35, Michigan 14 (Madison, WI)

Oct. 13, 2018: Michigan 38, Wisconsin 13 (Ann Arbor, MI)

Nov. 18, 2017: Wisconsin 24, Michigan 10 (Madison, WI)

Oct. 1, 2016: Michigan 14, Wisconsin 7 (Ann Arbor, MI)

Nov. 20, 2010: Wisconsin 48, Michigan 28 (Ann Arbor, MI)

Nov. 14, 2009: Wisconsin 45, Michigan 24 (Madison, WI)

Sept. 27, 2008: Michigan 27, Wisconsin 25 (Ann Arbor, MI)

Nov. 10, 2007: Wisconsin 37, Michigan 21 (Madison, WI)

Sept. 23, 2006: Michigan 27, Wisconsin 13 (Ann Arbor, MI)

Sept. 24, 2005: Wisconsin 23, Michigan 20 (Madison, WI)

Nov. 16, 2002: Michigan 21, Wisconsin 14 (Ann Arbor, MI)

Nov. 17, 2001: Michigan 20, Wisconsin 17 (Madison, WI)

Sept. 30, 2000: Michigan 13, Wisconsin 10 (Ann Arbor, MI)

Sept. 25, 1999: Michigan 21, Wisconsin 16 (Madison, WI)

Nov. 14, 1998: Michigan 27, Wisconsin 10 (Ann Arbor, MI)

Nov. 15, 1997: Michigan 26, Wisconsin 16 (Madison, WI)

Oct. 29, 1994: Wisconsin 31, Michigan 19 (Ann Arbor, MI)

Oct. 30, 1993: Wisconsin 13, Michigan 10 (Madison, WI)

Oct. 6, 1990: Michigan 41, Wisconsin 3 (Madison, WI)

Oct. 7, 1989: Michigan 24, Wisconsin 0 (Ann Arbor, MI)

Oct. 1, 1988: Michigan 62, Wisconsin 14 (Madison, WI)

Oct. 3, 1987: Michigan 49, Wisconsin 0 (Ann Arbor, MI)

Oct. 4, 1986: Michigan 34, Wisconsin 17 (Madison, WI)

Oct. 5, 1985: Michigan 33, Wisconsin 6 (Ann Arbor, MI)

Sept. 22, 1984: Michigan 20, Wisconsin 14 (Ann Arbor, MI)

Sept. 24, 1983: Michigan 38, Wisconsin 21 (Madison, WI)

Sept. 11, 1982: Michigan 20, Wisconsin 9 (Ann Arbor, MI)

Sept. 12, 1981: Wisconsin 21, Michigan 14 (Madison, WI)

Nov. 8, 1980: Michigan 24, Wisconsin 0 (Madison, WI)

Nov. 3, 1979: Michigan 54, Wisconsin 0 (Ann Arbor, MI)

Oct. 21, 1978: Michigan 42, Wisconsin 0 (Madison, WI)

Oct. 15, 1977: Michigan 56, Wisconsin 0 (Ann Arbor, MI)

Sept. 11, 1976: Michigan 40, Wisconsin 27 (Ann Arbor, MI)

Sept. 13, 1975: Michigan 23, Wisconsin 6 (Madison, WI)

Oct. 19, 1974: Michigan 24, Wisconsin 20 (Madison, WI)

Oct. 20, 1973: Michigan 35, Wisconsin 6 (Ann Arbor, MI)

Oct. 31, 1970: Michigan 29, Wisconsin 15 (Madison, WI)

Nov. 1, 1969: Michigan 35, Wisconsin 7 (Ann Arbor, MI)

Nov. 16, 1968: Michigan 34, Wisconsin 9 (Ann Arbor, MI)

Nov. 18, 1967: Michigan 27, Wisconsin 14 (Madison, WI)

Oct. 29, 1966: Michigan 28, Wisconsin 17 (Madison, WI)

Oct. 30, 1965: Michigan 50, Wisconsin 14 (Ann Arbor, MI)

Nov. 3, 1962: Wisconsin 34, Michigan 12 (Ann Arbor, MI)

Oct. 29, 1960: Wisconsin 16, Michigan 13 (Madison, WI)

Oct. 31, 1959: Wisconsin 19, Michigan 10 (Ann Arbor, MI)

Oct. 21, 1950: Michigan 26, Wisconsin 13 (Ann Arbor, MI)

Nov. 15, 1947: Michigan 40, Wisconsin 6 (Madison, WI)

Nov. 16, 1946: Michigan 28, Wisconsin 6 (Ann Arbor, MI)

Nov. 18, 1944: Michigan 14, Wisconsin 0 (Ann Arbor, MI)

Nov. 13, 1943: Michigan 27, Wisconsin 0 (Ann Arbor, MI)

Oct. 19, 1935: Michigan 20, Wisconsin 12 (Madison, WI)

Nov. 10, 1934: Michigan 10, Wisconsin 0 (Ann Arbor, MI)

Nov. 28, 1931: Michigan 16, Wisconsin 0 (Ann Arbor, MI)

Oct. 27, 1928: Wisconsin 7, Michigan 0 (Ann Arbor, MI)

Oct. 15, 1927: Michigan 14, Wisconsin 0 (Madison, WI)

Nov. 6, 1926: Michigan 37, Wisconsin 0 (Ann Arbor, MI)

Oct. 17, 1925: Michigan 21, Wisconsin 0 (Madison, WI)

Oct. 25, 1924: Michigan 21, Wisconsin 0 (Ann Arbor, MI)

Nov. 17, 1923: Michigan 6, Wisconsin 3 (Madison, WI)

Nov. 18, 1922: Michigan 13, Wisconsin 6 (Ann Arbor, MI)

Nov. 12, 1921: Michigan 7, Wisconsin 7 (Madison, WI)

Nov. 18, 1905: Michigan 12, Wisconsin 0 (Ann Arbor, MI)

Oct. 29, 1904: Michigan 28, Wisconsin 0 (Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, WI)

Nov. 14, 1903: Michigan 16, Wisconsin 0 (Ann Arbor, MI)

Nov. 1, 1902: Michigan 6, Wisconsin 0 (Chicago, IL – neutral site)

Nov. 30, 1899: Wisconsin 17, Michigan 5 (Chicago, IL – neutral site)

Nov. 4, 1893: Wisconsin 34, Michigan 18 (Ann Arbor, MI)

Oct. 15, 1892: Michigan 10, Wisconsin 6 (Madison, WI)

