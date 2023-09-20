College Football Why Shedeur Sanders is the most clutch player in college football Updated Sep. 20, 2023 12:58 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Who has been the best player in the country through three weeks of the 2023 college football season?

There is a healthy debate to be had surrounding that question, with USC QB Caleb Williams and Washington signal-caller Michael Penix Jr. likely leading the conversation.

But when it comes to the discussion surrounding the most clutch player in the nation … that is simply put, not debatable.

When the fourth quarter comes around, and the game is on the line, there is not a single player who has been more clutch than Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders, and that was on full display in the Buffaloes' 43-35 double-overtime win over Colorado State this past weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a game that was filled with penalties, turnovers and chippy play from the start, it was Sanders who turned it on late after Colorado State was owning Colorado for a good portion of the contest.

Sanders led the Buffaloes to a score on the team's final three drives of regulation, which included a 98-yard touchdown drive and a two-point conversation to tie the game, 28-28, with 36 seconds left. On that final drive of regulation, Sanders completed 5 of 6 passes for 106 yards – due to two penalties – before leading the Buffaloes to two more touchdown drives in overtime.

Coach Prime & Buffs come back from an 11 point deficit

This past weekend wasn't the first time Sanders has done this, as the former Jackson State standout led Colorado to three straight touchdown drives against TCU over the third and fourth quarters, helping to give the Buffaloes the lead back with each score.

One week later, he delivered once again, this time against Nebraska, leading Colorado to scores on seven of his final eight drives.

Sanders has continually played his best football when his best has been needed. That's what great players do.

The stats back it up, too. In the fourth quarter and overtime this season, Sanders has completed 26 of 31 passes (83.9%) for 450 yards, averaging 14.5 yards per attempt, to go along with five touchdowns. He ranks No. 1 in the FBS in all four of those categories.

No. 18 Colorado Buffaloes vs. Colorado State Rams Highlights

Sanders' ability to perform in the clutch could determine how Colorado's season ultimately plays out as the Buffaloes begin Pac-12 play this weekend with an upcoming showdown against No. 10 Oregon on Saturday.

It is no secret that this Colorado team has holes on its roster and there are causes for concern moving forward. We saw its offensive line struggle against Colorado State and the problems it had defensively without Travis Hunter. That's why the Buffs are three-touchdown underdogs against the Ducks.

[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.]

However, Colorado has one of the biggest remedies that a team can have. All it has to do is keep the game close. If the game is close, and Sanders comes on the field, the opposition has a problem on its hands.

If Colorado can consistently keep games within a possession, everyone's going to have problems going up against the most clutch player in college football.

share