College Football Which team has the best defense in college football right now? 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2022-23 college football season is just over six weeks away, and it's never too early to look ahead at which teams will be giving their opponents a run for their money this fall.

We recently took a look at which squads boast the premier offenses, but now we're switching gears and diving into which defensive unit could be poised to be the best next season.

Let's take a look.

Georgia Bulldogs

Kirby Smart's squad allowed an FBS-best 10.2 points per game last season. Georgia ranked 13th nationally in passing defense in 2021, allowing just 190.9 yards per game through the air. What's more, the Bulldogs allowed just 78.9 rushing yards and 268.5 total yards per game, both second in the country last season.

Georgia will need to put in work to make up for the record five defensive players taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft from last year’s defense — Travon Walker (No. 1 overall), Jordan Davis (No. 13), Quay Walker (No. 22), Devonte Wyatt (No. 38) and Lewis Cine (No. 32).

This group is still elite, nonetheless, and will be led this season by star cornerback Kelee Ringo. Other notable returning players include standout defensive back Christopher Smith, tackle Jalen Carter and linebackers Nolan Smith and Robert Beal Jr., who led Georgia with 6.5 sacks last season.

Oklahoma Sooners

Brent Venables returns to Oklahoma, this time as head coach, after spending the past nine years leading a Clemson defense that consistently ranked among the best in the nation during his tenure as defensive coordinator. Under Venables, Clemson ranked in the top 10 in scoring defense over the last eight seasons (2014, 2016-19, 2021), allowing an average of just 15 points per game over that time.

He previously spent more than a decade with the Sooners, serving as their defensive coordinator and linebackers coach (1999-2003) and associate head coach (2004-11).

Venables will look to revamp an Oklahoma defense that allowed 25.8 points per game last season and had one of the nation’s worst passing defenses in 2021, allowing 261.8 passing yards per game. The Sooners return four starters on defense, including playmaker Jalen Redmond, after Perrion Winfrey was taken by the Cleveland Browns as a fourth-round pick in this year's draft.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Marcus Freeman moves into the head coaching position this upcoming season after spending last season as Notre Dame's defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. The Fighting Irish forced 1.9 turnovers per game in 2021, tied for 11th in the country, and allowed 19.7 points per game in 2021, good for 15th-best.

Notre Dame will be without standout safety Kyle Hamilton, who was selected by the Baltimore Ravens with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, but added 2020 Big Ten Freshman of the Year and 2020 Consensus All-American safety Brandon Joseph via the transfer portal from Northwestern to fill the void.

Other key returning players include linebacker JD Bertrand, who led Notre Dame with 102 tackles in 2021, and defensive linemen Isaiah Foskey, who led the team with 10 sacks in 2021. There is also twins Justin and Jayson Ademilola, who recorded the second- and third-most sacks on the team last season, respectively.

Notre Dame's Brandon Joseph tops RJ's ‘Most Impactful Transfers of 2022’ RJ Young breaks down his candidates to be the most impactful transfers of 2022 who are being slept on by the college football world at the moment, and new Notre Dame safety Brandon Joseph is at the top of RJ’s list. Here's why.

Wisconsin Badgers

Paul Chryst's squad allowed 16.2 points and 174.3 passing yards per game last season, both the forth-best mark in the country. What's more, the Badgers' defense allowed just 65.4 rushing yards per game and 239.7 total yards per game in 2021, both an FBS-best.

The Badgers will look to Keeanu Benton and Nick Herbig (who led Wisconsin with nine sacks in 2021) to lead the defense, with 2021 Big Ten Linebacker of the Year Leo Chenal lost to this year's draft.

Cincinnati Bearcats

The Bearcats defense forced 2.4 turnovers per game last season, the most in the country, and allowed 169.2 passing yards per game, good for second in the FBS. What's more, Cincinnati allowed just 16.9 points and 318.4 total yards per game in 2021.

Luke Fickell will have his work cut out for him this year after losing six starters to the 2022 NFL Draft, including standout cornerback Sauce Gardner, the fourth overall pick. Luckily, standout linebacker Deshawn Pace, who led Cincinnati with four interceptions in 2021, returns this fall.

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.