College Football What should we expect from Bill Belichick's coaching tenure at UNC? Updated Dec. 12, 2024 3:04 a.m. ET

The UNC Tar Heels officially named former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick as their next head coach.

The six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach will follow in the footsteps of his father, Steve, who served as UNC's running backs coach in the 1950s. He'll also join his son, Stephen, in the college ranks as he is currently the defensive coordinator at Washington.

On Wednesday's episode of "First Things First," host Nick Wright discussed how Belichick heading to UNC could impact his legacy as a coach and what it could mean for the Tar Heels.

Wright was stunned the 72-year-old Belichick was ready to give up his chances to return to the NFL as a coach, but he had thoughts on why this opportunity might be appealing to both parties.

"What I think is definitively true, is that Belichick said, 'if you agree to this list of demands, I'm going to be your next head coach.' And North Carolina, it seems, has come back and been like, ‘well, we agree to this list and can we work on these things.’

"But, what everyone is in agreement on in the reporting … is that Bill Belichick is ready, willing and able to forgo ever coaching in the NFL again."

UNC attempting to finalize deal to hire Bill Belichick as its head coach | First Things First

Belichick was the head of the Patriots for 24 seasons, overseeing one of the most dominant runs in NFL history. He helped the team win six Super Bowls and also holds the NFL record for the most Super Bowl appearances (9), playoff wins (31) and division championships (17) ever for a head coach.

After failing to land a coaching job last offseason, Belichick has spent the past year in media, though he did confirm he would like to return to the coaching ranks at some point. However, many believed, with his history and success, Belichick would return to an NFL team as he is only 14 wins from tying Don Shula's all-time win record.

"It would appear to me, he is so concerned that would repeat itself this cycle that he just wants to take the first available chair he has, even if it's the second-best men's sports program at a college," Wright said. "I understand his dad coached there … I get it … it's a gorgeous campus. I get all that, but that's stunning … It does make me wonder how much Robert Kraft really spoiled the well for Belichick when it comes to other owners."

FOX Sports' Joel Klatt was very optimistic about the three-time AP NFL Coach of the Year heading to UNC, believing that today's college world is ready for the Belichick treatment.

"I don't think it's actually as big of an issue now that Bill Belichick is a ruthless transactional-style coach, because I think that could actually work at this level. Because it's such an annual cycle of constructing these rosters, due to the transfer portal, due to high school recruiting, it really matters who you're bringing in on an annual basis," Klatt said. "When it comes just to evaluating talent, as that becomes more paramount and important in college football, a guy like Bill Belichick would absolutely thrive in that environment."

[Related: If you think Bill Belichick can’t win at UNC, you’re missing what’s most important]

"One other thing that I think that we're moving into is that you can't just evaluate the talent, but then you have to value that talent. Well, that's a pro model. Bill Belichick did that as well as anybody in the history of the NFL," Klatt continued.

"That's why they were able to sustain such an incredible dynasty over essentially two decades in a league that does everything to drive parity. Do I think it would work? Yes. And am I here for it? Yes. And do I think it would be really good for the sport? Yes."

Bill Belichick offered HC position by UNC, Will this be a disaster? | The Herd

Taking the opposite view was Colin Cowherd on Wednesday's episode of "The Herd."

Cowherd revealed his feelings about the future Hall of Fame coach heading to Chapel Hill and did not pull punches on why he thought the move would "eventually be a disaster."

"Let's start with this. He's 72 … and his personality is formed. He's got no charisma," Cowherd started before comparing Belichick to other collegiate coaches with "personality" like Deion Sanders at Colorado.

"The players choose you in college football, and in today's NIL, Bill's Patriot way — "hey, take a little less for the team" — that's not happening … Belichick, in my opinion, seemed a little out of touch dealing with 27, 28, 29-year-olds his last three years in pro football. Now he's dealing with 17- and 18-year-olds," Cowherd continued.

Lastly, Cowherd does not think Belichick is in it for the long haul at UNC, despite the school announcing a five-year deal with the head coach. Cowherd believes he has other plans in mind that may involve his son.

"I think it's all about Bill Belichick wanting to give this job to his son in like, a year. I think he's going to get worn out a year in and say, ‘I want to give it to my son,’ which, by the way, I get it. I'm a dad. Totally get it."

"But whereas Deion Sanders went to Colorado, and he was about attitude, us noticing a program that was irrelevant. Swag. Confidence. And, I truly do believe that Deion Sanders really does care about elevating young men. To me, Belichick cares about elevating one young man, his son."

Belichick will take over for Mack Brown, who was let go after a 6-6 season in his second stint as the program's head coach.

