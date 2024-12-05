College Football Bill Belichick reportedly met with UNC to possibly become its next head coach Published Dec. 5, 2024 6:57 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Bill Belichick might be continuing his coaching career in the college game.

The six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach has met with North Carolina to possibly become its next head coach, according to multiple reports. Belichick "blew [North Carolina] away in the interview," the Charlotte News & Observer added in another report.

Belichick's interest in a college football job comes as a bit of a surprise. While it's been reported that he'd like to return to coaching in 2025, Belichick has never held an official coaching position in the college game. He'd also be entering the college ranks at a time when many coaches his age (72) have left the sport over concerns with name, image and likeness (NIL) and the transfer portal, such as friend Nick Saban.

But Belichick has a connection to North Carolina. His father, Steve, was the program's running backs coach for a few seasons in the 1950s. Belichick has a current tie in the college game as one of his sons, Stephen, is the defensive coordinator for Washington.

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, it's been widely presumed that Belichick would want to return to coaching in the NFL to break Don Shula's win record. He currently trails the Hall of Fame coach by 14 wins for the record. He also interviewed with the Atlanta Falcons for their head coach vacancy last offseason, but lost the job to Raheem Morris.

Of course, Belichick was the head of the New England Patriots for 24 seasons, overseeing one of the most dominant runs in NFL history. He helped the Patriots win six Super Bowls as he also holds the NFL record for the most Super Bowl appearances (9), playoff wins (19) and division championships (17) ever for a head coach.

Belichick's last few seasons in New England failed to match the heights of the dynasty years, though. The Patriots went 8-9 in 2022 before a 4-13 season in 2023, causing him and New England to part ways following last season.

After failing to land a coaching job last offseason, Belichick has joined the media ranks for the 2024 season. He currently holds several media gigs, which include working as a panelist for "Inside the NFL," among other roles.

North Carolina fired Mack Brown after a 6-6 season in his second stint as the program's head coach.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share