College Football Week 9: Win $25,000 for free with FOX Super 6

By Kevin Cooney

Special to FOX Sports

The Southeastern Conference may be the deepest conference in college football, but the best divisional race in the sport is taking place in the Big Ten East.

There are two undefeated teams (Michigan and Michigan State), a fifth-ranked squad with one loss (Ohio State) and a No. 20 team with a ton of talent (Penn State).

This weekend should bring some clarity in the Big Ten East, with the battle of Michigan in the afternoon and Penn State-Ohio State on Saturday night. The winners will still have College Football Playoff dreams.

Here is a look at Saturday’s games.

No. 9 Iowa (6-1) at Wisconsin (4-3)

12 p.m. ET

Two strong Big Ten West teams meet up at Camp Randall, with Iowa’s chances of making the College Football Playoff on the line. If the Badgers are to continue their resurgence after losing to Michigan three weeks ago, it will likely come from running the football with Chez Mellusi and Braelon Allen against the seventh-ranked run defense in the nation. But Graham Mertz has been a turnover machine and Wisconsin could be in big trouble if Leo Chenal and the Hawkeyes' defense shuts down the run.

Prediction: Iowa, 10-14 points

No. 6 Michigan (7-0) at No. 8 Michigan State (7-0)

12 p.m. ET on FOX

The entire state of Michigan has been waiting for this one, and the winner likely moves into the College Football Playoff conversation. The teams will meet with records of 7-0 or better for the first time, and haven’t been this highly ranked when they clashed since 1961. Michigan running back Blake Corum and Hassan Haskins could poke holes in the Spartans' defense. Kenneth Walker will need to take a big load if Michigan State will have its biggest win in a generation.

Prediction: Michigan State, 7-9 points

Washington State (4-4) at Arizona State (5-2)

3 p.m. ET on FS1

Two teams coming off a loss last week — Washington State dropped a heartbreaker to BYU and the Sun Devils got fried by Utah to snap a three-game winning streak. Washington State quarterback Jayden de Laura needs to find a clean game on the road. Arizona State’s Rachaad White is likely to be a huge factor in this one.

Prediction: Arizona State, 3-4 points

No. 1 Georgia (7-0) vs. Florida (4-3) at Jacksonville

3:30 p.m. ET

The annual Jacksonville clam bake for the two border rivals usually is a game with national championship implications for both. However, only the Bulldogs really have a realistic chance at the College Football Playoff. Georgia is a 14½ point favorite thanks to a defense that averages 6.6 points per game allowed. The Gators have lost three out of the last five before a bye after falling to LSU two weeks ago. In other words, this feels lopsided.

Prediction: Georgia, 15-21 points

No. 10 Ole Miss (6-1) at No. 18 Auburn (5-2)

7 p.m. ET

Huge game in the SEC West with the winner on pace to match up against Alabama for a spot in the SEC title game. Ole Miss can run the ball well with Matt Corral, Jerrion Ealy, Snoop Conner and Henry Parrish. The question is can Bo Nix and the Auburn offense find ways to protect the football against a Rebels defense that has forced five sacks in back-to-back games for the first time in 22 years.

Prediction: Ole Miss, 7-9 points

No. 20 Penn State (5-2) at No. 5 Ohio State (6-1)

7:30 p.m. ET

This game looked a lot better last week before Penn State looked lifeless in a nine-overtime loss to Illinois in Happy Valley. The biggest question on Penn State’s side is can Sean Clifford get back to his early-season form after injuries made him look ineffective against the Illini. However, Penn State’s biggest issue is C.J. Stroud — the Ohio State quarterback who has looked outstanding. At this rate, it would be a surprise if the Nittany Lions could keep it close.

Prediction: Ohio State, 10-14 points

