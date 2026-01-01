'We Didn't Get It Done': Ryan Day Takes Blame for Ohio State CFP Loss to Miami

The Ohio State Buckeyes won't repeat as national champions, and their demise came at the hands of the Miami Hurricanes, who beat them in the quarterfinal round of the College Football Playoff on Wednesday night, 24-14.

And Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day is going through it.

"At the end of the day, we didn't get it done, and that starts with me, and it then goes down from there. I take responsibility for not getting the guys ready," Day said after the loss. "We spent an enormous amount of time putting the plan together to get everybody ready to go play in that first half, and we didn't win the first half. We got to figure out why that was, and learn from it moving forward."

With Buckeyes offensive coordinator Brian Hartline becoming the new head coach of the South Florida Bulls, Day took playcalling duties from Hartline for the Cotton Bowl, and Ohio State got off to a rough start on that side of the ball. The Hurricanes took a 14-0 lead with 11:49 remaining in the second quarter when Miami defensive back Keionte Scott intercepted Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin — who threw two interceptions in the game — and ran the pick back 72 yards for a touchdown; that would be the score at halftime.

Ironically, Miami, which never trailed, was out-gained by Ohio State 332-291 in total yards across the entire game. However, the Hurricanes possessed the ball for 33:20, thanks largely to rushing for a combined 155 yards on 4.4 yards per carry; Mark Fletcher Jr. rushed for 90 yards on 4.7 yards per carry, while CharMar Brown rushed for 26 yards and one touchdown.

After going 12-0 in the regular season, Ohio State lost back-to-back games, previously losing to No. 1-ranked Indiana in the Big Ten Championship, 13-10.

Since Day became Ohio State's full-time head coach for the 2019 season, the Buckeyes are a combined 79-12, headlined by winning last season's National Championship, making five appearances in the College Football Playoff and posting double-digit-winning seasons in every season, excluding the shortened 2020 Big Ten campaign.

