Wake Forest star QB out indefinitely with medical issue

37 mins ago

Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman will miss "an extended period of time" for treatment of what the school described Wednesday as a medical condition unrelated to football.

In a statement, the school said Hartman sought medical attention Tuesday following a workout. He will miss team activities indefinitely and it’s unclear when he might be able to return to competition. The school cited privacy laws in not revealing specifics of Hartman’s condition.

The fifth-year junior was one of the top passers in the Bowl Subdivision ranks last year and helped the Demon Deacons reach the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game while tying a program record with 11 wins.

In a statement, Hartman called Tuesday "a frustrating day."

"I look forward to attacking this rehabilitation process and I am so appreciative of the support I have received from my family, teammates and coaches," he said.

Hartman ranked 11th in the FBS ranks in passing yardage (302.0 per game) and tied for fifth with 39 touchdowns last season at the helm of the nation’s No. 4 scoring attack (41.0). That helped Wake Forest crack the top 10 of the AP Top 25 poll last season and win the ACC’s Atlantic Division title.

The Demon Deacons are considered among the top contenders for the ACC title this season behind preseason favorite Clemson. They open in three weeks, hosting VMI on Sept. 1.

"We’ll look forward to having Sam back on the field as soon as he can," coach Dave Clawson said in a statement, "and in the meantime, Sam and his family have the full support of our coaching staff and program in his recovery."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

