USMNT Star Chris Richards On Alabama, SEC Fans And The Magic Of Wembley

There might not be a more fitting place for Chris Richards to talk college football than Wembley Stadium.

The U.S. men's national team defender, who currently plays for Crystal Palace in the English Premier League, joined the "Big Noon Kickoff" crew in London ahead of Saturday's Kansas-Arizona State matchup at Wembley.

Right away, the conversation turned to Richards' love for college football … and being an Alabama fan.

Richards greeted the crew with a "Roll Tide" before admitting that former Alabama running back and current "Big Noon Kickoff" analyst Mark Ingram is his favorite Crimson Tide player. Richards said he grew up watching college football and views Saturdays down South as something special.

"I'm an Alabama fan. College football down south is a religion," Richards said. "Waking up every Saturday to the games is a treat."

"Big Noon Kickoff" analyst Urban Meyer then asked Richards whether he sees any similarities between the passion of SEC fans and Premier League fans.

"SEC country is a different beast, but you definitely get some wild fans out here," Richards said. "It's fun."

Richards is certainly familiar with Wembley Stadium, having played there as a member of Crystal Palace during the club's memorable 1-0 victory over Manchester City in the 2025 FA Cup Final.



With the historic stadium serving as the setting for Saturday's Big 12 showdown between Arizona State and Kansas, Richards was asked what it's like to play in one of the world's most iconic venues.

"It's amazing. It's magical," Richards said. "To have a college football game here is gonna be amazing for Brits to experience."

Richards' fame rose to new heights this past summer as he helped lead the U.S. men's national team to a memorable World Cup showing, fulfilling a childhood dream.

"As a kid I always dreamed of playing in a World Cup, and I never dreamed of it being on my home soil," Richards said. "So for those two things to happen, it was a match made in heaven."