USC at Minnesota: Prediction, Odds, Expert Pick

Published Oct. 4, 2024 3:29 p.m. ET

The No. 11 USC Trojans (3-1) will test their 12th-ranked passing attack against the Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-3), who have the No. 1 passing defense, on Saturday, October 5, 2024. The Trojans are favored by 8.5 points in the game. The game's point total is 49.5.

The Trojans beat the Wisconsin Badgers, 38-21, in their most recent game. In their last contest, the Golden Gophers lost against the Michigan Wolverines, 27-24.

Colin Cowherd and Jason McIntyre unveil their Week 6 Big Ten Bets, including No. 11 USC (-8) beating Minnesota, Washington (-2.5) getting its revenge on No. 10 Michigan and hammering the over (46.5 total points) for UCLA - No. 7 Penn State.

USC vs. Minnesota Game Information & Odds

  • When: Saturday, October 5, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • TV: BTN
  • Live Box Score on FOX Sports

More College Football Predictions

USC vs Minnesota Betting Information updated as of October 4, 2024, 2:47 p.m. ET.
FavoriteSpread (Odds)Favorite MoneylineUnderdog MoneylineTotalOver MoneylineUnder Moneyline
USC-8.5 (-110)-321+25349.5-110-110

USC vs. Minnesota Prediction

  • Pick ATS: USC (-8.5)  
  • Pick OU: Under (49.5) 
  • Prediction: USC 27, Minnesota 18

Predictions are made by the Data Skrive betting model.

Pick by FOX Sports Betting Analyst Chris Fallica:

I don’t expect this to be an easy one for the Trojans, as they have Penn State on tap next week and Lincoln Riley's teams have struggled in the role of road favorite. The Gophers don’t have much to offer offensively, but I do think they can get some pressure on Miller Moss and keep things very uncomfortable for the SC offense. Kind of regretting not grabbing nine when it was there earlier in the week. 

PICK: Under 51 points scored by both teams combined

USC vs. Minnesota Betting Insights

  • Per the spread and over/under, the implied score for the matchup is Trojans 29, Golden Gophers 20.
  • The Trojans have a 76.2% chance to win this game per the moneyline's implied probability. The Golden Gophers have a 28.3% implied probability.
  • USC has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.
  • Minnesota has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover twice.

USC vs. Minnesota: 2024 Stats Comparison

 USCMinnesota
Off. Points per Game (Rank)34.3 (66)26 (75)
Def. Points per Game (Rank)17 (22)15.4 (32)
Turnovers Allowed (Rank)6 (64)6 (64)
Turnovers Forced (Rank)6 (60)9 (16)

USC 2024 Key Players

NamePositionStats
Miller MossQB1,198 YDS (65.4%) / 8 TD / 2 INT
-11 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / -2.8 RUSH YPG
Jo'Quavious MarksRB334 YDS / 3 TD / 83.5 YPG / 5.5 YPC
15 REC / 115 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 28.8 REC YPG
Ja'Kobi LaneWR19 REC / 221 YDS / 4 TD / 55.3 YPG
Quinten JoynerRB168 YDS / 2 TD / 42 YPG / 7.3 YPC
Eric GentryLB23 TKL / 5 TFL / 2 SACK
Kamari RamseyDB17 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 SACK
Mason CobbLB10 TKL / 1 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD
Easton MascarenasLB13 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD

Minnesota 2024 Key Players

NamePositionStats
Darius TaylorRB258 YDS / 5 TD / 51.6 YPG / 5.4 YPC
21 REC / 150 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 30 REC YPG
Max BrosmerQB1,094 YDS (66.2%) / 6 TD / 4 INT
-22 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / -4.4 RUSH YPG
Daniel JacksonWR28 REC / 326 YDS / 1 TD / 65.2 YPG
Marcus MajorRB168 YDS / 2 TD / 33.6 YPG / 4 YPC
10 REC / 74 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 14.8 REC YPG
Kerry BrownDB31 TKL / 1 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD
Cody LindenbergLB35 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK
Maverick BaranowskiLB36 TKL / 2 TFL / 0.5 SACK
Jack HendersonDB15 TKL / 2 TFL / 1.5 SACK / 1 INT

FOX Sports created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

