USC at Minnesota: Prediction, Odds, Expert Pick

The No. 11 USC Trojans (3-1) will test their 12th-ranked passing attack against the Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-3), who have the No. 1 passing defense, on Saturday, October 5, 2024. The Trojans are favored by 8.5 points in the game. The game's point total is 49.5.

The Trojans beat the Wisconsin Badgers, 38-21, in their most recent game. In their last contest, the Golden Gophers lost against the Michigan Wolverines, 27-24.

Colin & JMac's Big Bets: USC (-8) wins, Washington (-2.5) beats Michigan, UCLA-Penn State | The Herd Colin Cowherd and Jason McIntyre unveil their Week 6 Big Ten Bets, including No. 11 USC (-8) beating Minnesota, Washington (-2.5) getting its revenge on No. 10 Michigan and hammering the over (46.5 total points) for UCLA - No. 7 Penn State.

USC vs. Minnesota Game Information & Odds

When: Saturday, October 5, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

TV: BTN

USC vs Minnesota Betting Information updated as of October 4, 2024, 2:47 p.m. ET. Favorite Spread (Odds) Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Moneyline Under Moneyline USC -8.5 (-110) -321 +253 49.5 -110 -110

USC vs. Minnesota Prediction

Pick ATS: USC (-8.5)

Pick OU: Under (49.5)

Prediction: USC 27, Minnesota 18

Predictions are made by the Data Skrive betting model.

Pick by FOX Sports Betting Analyst Chris Fallica:

I don’t expect this to be an easy one for the Trojans, as they have Penn State on tap next week and Lincoln Riley's teams have struggled in the role of road favorite. The Gophers don’t have much to offer offensively, but I do think they can get some pressure on Miller Moss and keep things very uncomfortable for the SC offense. Kind of regretting not grabbing nine when it was there earlier in the week.

PICK: Under 51 points scored by both teams combined

USC vs. Minnesota Betting Insights

Per the spread and over/under, the implied score for the matchup is Trojans 29, Golden Gophers 20.

The Trojans have a 76.2% chance to win this game per the moneyline's implied probability. The Golden Gophers have a 28.3% implied probability.

USC has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.

Minnesota has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover twice.

USC vs. Minnesota: 2024 Stats Comparison

USC Minnesota Off. Points per Game (Rank) 34.3 (66) 26 (75) Def. Points per Game (Rank) 17 (22) 15.4 (32) Turnovers Allowed (Rank) 6 (64) 6 (64) Turnovers Forced (Rank) 6 (60) 9 (16)

USC 2024 Key Players

Name Position Stats Miller Moss QB 1,198 YDS (65.4%) / 8 TD / 2 INT

-11 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / -2.8 RUSH YPG Jo'Quavious Marks RB 334 YDS / 3 TD / 83.5 YPG / 5.5 YPC

15 REC / 115 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 28.8 REC YPG Ja'Kobi Lane WR 19 REC / 221 YDS / 4 TD / 55.3 YPG Quinten Joyner RB 168 YDS / 2 TD / 42 YPG / 7.3 YPC Eric Gentry LB 23 TKL / 5 TFL / 2 SACK Kamari Ramsey DB 17 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 SACK Mason Cobb LB 10 TKL / 1 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD Easton Mascarenas LB 13 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD

Minnesota 2024 Key Players

Name Position Stats Darius Taylor RB 258 YDS / 5 TD / 51.6 YPG / 5.4 YPC

21 REC / 150 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 30 REC YPG Max Brosmer QB 1,094 YDS (66.2%) / 6 TD / 4 INT

-22 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / -4.4 RUSH YPG Daniel Jackson WR 28 REC / 326 YDS / 1 TD / 65.2 YPG Marcus Major RB 168 YDS / 2 TD / 33.6 YPG / 4 YPC

10 REC / 74 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 14.8 REC YPG Kerry Brown DB 31 TKL / 1 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD Cody Lindenberg LB 35 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK Maverick Baranowski LB 36 TKL / 2 TFL / 0.5 SACK Jack Henderson DB 15 TKL / 2 TFL / 1.5 SACK / 1 INT

FOX Sports created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

