USC at Minnesota: Prediction, Odds, Expert Pick
The No. 11 USC Trojans (3-1) will test their 12th-ranked passing attack against the Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-3), who have the No. 1 passing defense, on Saturday, October 5, 2024. The Trojans are favored by 8.5 points in the game. The game's point total is 49.5.
The Trojans beat the Wisconsin Badgers, 38-21, in their most recent game. In their last contest, the Golden Gophers lost against the Michigan Wolverines, 27-24.
USC vs. Minnesota Game Information & Odds
- When: Saturday, October 5, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: BTN
|Favorite
|Spread (Odds)
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Moneyline
|Under Moneyline
|USC
|-8.5 (-110)
|-321
|+253
|49.5
|-110
|-110
USC vs. Minnesota Prediction
- Pick ATS: USC (-8.5)
- Pick OU: Under (49.5)
- Prediction: USC 27, Minnesota 18
Predictions are made by the Data Skrive betting model.
Pick by FOX Sports Betting Analyst Chris Fallica:
I don’t expect this to be an easy one for the Trojans, as they have Penn State on tap next week and Lincoln Riley's teams have struggled in the role of road favorite. The Gophers don’t have much to offer offensively, but I do think they can get some pressure on Miller Moss and keep things very uncomfortable for the SC offense. Kind of regretting not grabbing nine when it was there earlier in the week.
PICK: Under 51 points scored by both teams combined
USC vs. Minnesota Betting Insights
- Per the spread and over/under, the implied score for the matchup is Trojans 29, Golden Gophers 20.
- The Trojans have a 76.2% chance to win this game per the moneyline's implied probability. The Golden Gophers have a 28.3% implied probability.
- USC has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.
- Minnesota has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover twice.
USC vs. Minnesota: 2024 Stats Comparison
|USC
|Minnesota
|Off. Points per Game (Rank)
|34.3 (66)
|26 (75)
|Def. Points per Game (Rank)
|17 (22)
|15.4 (32)
|Turnovers Allowed (Rank)
|6 (64)
|6 (64)
|Turnovers Forced (Rank)
|6 (60)
|9 (16)
USC 2024 Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Miller Moss
|QB
|1,198 YDS (65.4%) / 8 TD / 2 INT
-11 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / -2.8 RUSH YPG
|Jo'Quavious Marks
|RB
|334 YDS / 3 TD / 83.5 YPG / 5.5 YPC
15 REC / 115 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 28.8 REC YPG
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|WR
|19 REC / 221 YDS / 4 TD / 55.3 YPG
|Quinten Joyner
|RB
|168 YDS / 2 TD / 42 YPG / 7.3 YPC
|Eric Gentry
|LB
|23 TKL / 5 TFL / 2 SACK
|Kamari Ramsey
|DB
|17 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 SACK
|Mason Cobb
|LB
|10 TKL / 1 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD
|Easton Mascarenas
|LB
|13 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
Minnesota 2024 Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Darius Taylor
|RB
|258 YDS / 5 TD / 51.6 YPG / 5.4 YPC
21 REC / 150 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 30 REC YPG
|Max Brosmer
|QB
|1,094 YDS (66.2%) / 6 TD / 4 INT
-22 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / -4.4 RUSH YPG
|Daniel Jackson
|WR
|28 REC / 326 YDS / 1 TD / 65.2 YPG
|Marcus Major
|RB
|168 YDS / 2 TD / 33.6 YPG / 4 YPC
10 REC / 74 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 14.8 REC YPG
|Kerry Brown
|DB
|31 TKL / 1 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD
|Cody Lindenberg
|LB
|35 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK
|Maverick Baranowski
|LB
|36 TKL / 2 TFL / 0.5 SACK
|Jack Henderson
|DB
|15 TKL / 2 TFL / 1.5 SACK / 1 INT
