College Football USC head coach Lincoln Riley says Big Ten clash with Michigan is 'a historic game' Updated Sep. 18, 2024 4:59 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The No. 11 USC Trojans and defending national champion and No. 18 Michigan Wolverines cross paths on Saturday in Ann Arbor in what's both teams' first Big Ten game of the 2024 college football season. More notably, it's USC's first conference game as a member of the Big Ten, as they're one of four former Pac-12 schools in their debut season in the conference.

USC head coach Lincoln Riley has hammered home the landmark nature of the game to his team, which he expressed on Wednesday's edition of the "The Herd."

"I think it would be a mistake to totally just discount that [the enormity of the matchup] and just say 'it's another game.' It's a historic game," Riley said. "I think it's not surprising that the Big Ten from a scheduling standpoint would put these two iconic teams and brands against each other on the field here early on in the season. I think understanding the significance about it, embracing that and understanding what a great opportunity it is for us to go get off to a great start."

USC and Michigan have faced each other 10 times, with the Trojans 6-4 in the all-time head-to-head. They last played in the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day 2007, which saw USC win 32-18 behind 391 passing yards and four touchdowns from quarterback John David Booty, 205 receiving yards from Dwayne Jarrett and 2.5 sacks from Brian Cushing.

ADVERTISEMENT

At present, this game features two teams that are going in opposite directions.

USC opened the season with a thrilling win against No. 16 LSU, followed by a 48-0 win over Utah State and then a bye week. Quarterback Miller Moss has been stellar thus far, totaling 607 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 160.0 passer rating, while completing 72.7% of his passes.

The Trojans also have a new identity on defense with former UCLA defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn now their defensive coordinator. Riley is in his third season as USC's head coach, with the program a combined 21-8 under his tutelage.

On the other hand, Michigan is 2-1, but its Week 1 win over Fresno State saw the Wolverines lead by just six points with 10:06 remaining in the fourth quarter. Michigan was then dominated by No. 1 Texas, losing 31-12 and trailing by 25 with 4:49 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Wolverines followed the loss by beating the Arkansas State Red Wolves, 28-18, but pulling quarterback Davis Warren for Alex Orji after the former threw three interceptions.

All three of Michigan's games have been on its home turf. The Wolverines are in Year 1 with former offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore as head coach.

Compared to its conference foes, Michigan has struggled mightily this season. Offensively, the Wolverines are averaging just 329.3 total yards (17th in the Big Ten) and 23.3 points (15th) per game. Defensively, they're surrendering 304.3 total yards (13th) and 19.7 points (14th) per game. For perspective, Michigan was second in points scored and first in opponent yards and points last season.

FOX Sports lead college football analyst Joel Klatt explained why USC has an advantage on defense in this ranked matchup.

How will USC fare in tough Big Ten road test vs. Michigan?

"This team [USC] faces a Michigan team that is in full identity crisis. They're changing the quarterback, and it's not just like one-for-another: it's an entire philosophy for another," Klatt said. "What Davis Warren provides is vastly different than what Alex Orji provides at quarterback in terms of what their skill set is and what the offense's philosophy will likely be when they're in at quarterback. I don't envy D'Anton Lynn and USC because they're going into this, and it's basically an opener. It's like ‘well, what are we going to see from Michigan offensively?' Probably a lot of run.

"And if I'm Michigan, guess what I'm going to do? Probably run it 50 or 55 times. I want to shorten the game, keep Lincoln's offense off the field, and I want to put Alex Orji in the best possible situation to succeed. Why not test the USC defense in terms of their physicality?"

As for notable games the rest of the season, USC has No. 10 Penn State, No. 23 Nebraska and No. 17 Notre Dame at home and a road game against former Pac-12 rival Washington; Michigan hosts undefeated Michigan State and No. 9 Oregon, while hitting the road to play Washington, undefeated Indiana and No. 3 Ohio State.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience College Football USC Trojans Michigan Wolverines

share