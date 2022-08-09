College Football
Will USC have better year than Texas and Miami? Will USC have better year than Texas and Miami?
College Football

Will USC have better year than Texas and Miami?

19 mins ago

The first college football preseason coaches' poll was released Monday, headlined by two SEC programs and one Big Ten squad.  

In the middle of the pack are three schools with important seasons ahead of them: USC — led by new head coach Lincoln Riley — at No. 15, Miami (Fla.) — with alum Mario Cristobal entering his first season — at No. 17, and Texas at No. 18, led Steve Sarkisian, who is entering his second year after a 5-7 record and seventh-place Big 12 finish in 2021.

On Tuesday's edition of the "The Herd," Colin Cowherd outlined what he expects from each program as they look to return to prominence.

"All of these coaches are going to succeed," Cowherd said. "Now, Texas has two great quarterbacks, but they don't quite know which one it is. But Sark had to rebuild a mess, Mario is rebuilding a mess, and Lincoln is rebuilding a mess. They're all very similar. They all have a presence. They're all good recruiters, and they're all going to kick butt."

Will No. 15 USC, No. 17 Miami or No. 18 Texas have the best season?

Will No. 15 USC, No. 17 Miami or No. 18 Texas have the best season?
The first USA Today preseason coaches' poll was released Monday. Colin Cowherd explains why he believes USC will have a better year than Miami and Texas.

However, for Cowherd, he thinks USC will re-climb the mountaintop quicker than the other two, namely because of two big names that made their way out west.

"USC has four or five advantages here. They'll be better, faster. If you ask me who the best coach is, Lincoln Riley has never won less than 11 games. In four years, he's got four losses, and eight have been down to the wire. I think Caleb Williams is the most talented quarterback any of these guys have. USC has a recruiting edge because, unlike Texas and Miami, they don't have multiple other great programs they're recruiting against." 

USC finished 4-8 and fourth in the Pac-12 South last season. It averaged 28.7 points (65th of 130) and 444.3 total yards per game. Defensively, the Trojans gave up 31.8 points (103rd of 130), as well as 410.1 total yards per game. 

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
Big 12 Preview: Can Oklahoma regain top spot in balanced league?
College Football

Big 12 Preview: Can Oklahoma regain top spot in balanced league?

5 hours ago
Alabama ranked No. 1 in preseason coaches' poll
College Football

Alabama ranked No. 1 in preseason coaches' poll

1 day ago
Oklahoma football assistant resigns after using offensive language
College Football

Oklahoma football assistant resigns after using offensive language

1 day ago
Nebraska starting QB job Casey Thompson's 'to lose'
College Football

Nebraska starting QB job Casey Thompson's 'to lose'

2 days ago
College football odds: Best long-shot conference futures bets to make
College Football

College football odds: Best long-shot conference futures bets to make

4 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes