TreVeyon Henderson helps Ohio State stay unbeaten with The Game up next

TreVeyon Henderson rushed for 146 yards and two touchdowns and Kyle McCord passed for 212 yards and two scores, leading No. 2 Ohio State to a 37-3 win over Minnesota on Saturday.

Next up for the Buckeyes (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten) is a trip to Ann Arbor to face third-ranked Michigan (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten) next Saturday. The Wolverines beat Maryland 31-24 on Saturday.

Henderson turned a 13-point halftime into a 20-point lead 12 seconds into the third quarter, scoring on a career-best 75-yard run on the opening play of the half.

After a Minnesota (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten) turnover, the Buckeyes scored again — 55 seconds later — when Marvin Harrison Jr. grabbed a 4-yard TD pass to extend the lead to 27-0.

Harrison had three catches for 30 yards and a TD in less than three quarters. Henderson was also rested midway through the third after 15 total carries. McCord was 20 of 30 passing.

Minnesota's Athan Kaliakmanis completed 11 of 19 passes for 89 yards with an interception and lost fumble.

Minnesota (5-6, 3-5) avoided a shutout when Dragan Kesich kicked a 54-yard field goal with 6:54 to play.

The Buckeyes struggled to a 13-0 halftime lead after Henderson’s 9-yard TD capped an 85-yard drive that included five plays of 10 yards or more.

Ohio State managed only Jayden Fielding field goals of 47 and 26 yards in the rest of the first half.

A big factor for the Buckeyes was field position. Minnesota punter Mark Crawford forced Ohio State to start from the 15, 3, 13, 11 and 3 in their five first-half drives.

THE TAKEAWAY

Ohio State: The Buckeyes’ outburst to start the third quarter not only put the game away but allowed many of the starters to be rested early. The Buckeyes can now focus on avenging two straight blowout losses to Michigan.

Minnesota: The Golden Gophers will have their fewest wins (no-COVID season) since going 7-6 in coach P.J. Fleck’s second season in 2018.

POLL IMPLICATIONS:

The Buckeyes should maintain their ranking heading to their showdown against Michigan with a berth in the College Football Playoff in their control.

UP NEXT

Minnesota: Hosts Wisconsin on Saturday.

Ohio State: At Michigan on Saturday for the critical regular-season finale.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

