Top Plays: Houston-Auburn, UCLA-NC State and more in Tuesday bowl games

Bowl season in college football rolls along with a jam-packed slate of action on Tuesday.

A total of five bowls headline the day, with action all across the country throughout the day.

Here are the top plays from each bowl!

Birmingham Bowl — No. 20 Houston vs. Auburn

Playing a Tune

Cougars QB Clayton Tune spun away from pressure on third down to put Houston up 7-0 on its opening drive of the game.

Not a slow-moving Tank

Auburn's biggest play of the game came from a catch-and-run from running back Tank Bigsby, who took T.J. Finley's screen pass 51 yards into Cougars territory.

That play helped set Auburn up to kick a 27-yard field goal for its first points of the game.

First Responder Bowl — Air Force vs. Louisville

3:15 p.m. ET kickoff

Liberty Bowl — Mississippi State vs. Texas Tech

6:45 p.m. ET kickoff

Holiday Bowl — UCLA vs. No. 18 North Carolina State

8 p.m. ET kickoff

Guaranteed Rate Bowl — West Virginia vs. Minnesota

10:15 p.m. ET kickoff

