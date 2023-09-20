College Football Tom Brady to Shedeur Sanders: More time in film room, less time in shiny cars Updated Sep. 20, 2023 1:57 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Life is good for Shedeur Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes.

After overcoming an upset bid from in-state rival Colorado State in Week 3, the Buffaloes are now 3-0 and No. 19 in the nation with their star quarterback inserting himself into the Heisman race. With that said, it appears his stellar play won't lead to a Rolls-Royce in the near future.

Colorado's head coach, Deion Sanders, and quarterback appeared on the latest edition of "Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray," where Brady joked that Shedeur doesn't need a shiny new car.

The interaction:

Deion Sanders: "Tom, do you think a college kid needs a Phantom, like a Rolls-Royce?"

Shedeur Sanders: "No, it's not a Phantom. It's a Rolls-Royce Cullinan."

Brady: "I think he needs to get his ass in the film room and spend as much time in there as possible."

Deion Sanders: "Thank you, Tom."

Brady: "Less time in the car and more time in the film room."

Shedeur Sanders: "I've seen you have one too, Tom."

Brady: "That was just a rental. Hey, I had a few bucks in my pocket at that point."

Shedeur Sanders is off to a superb start this season. Across three games, he has totaled 1,251 passing yards, 10 passing touchdowns, one interception and a 178.7 passer rating, while completing 78.7% of his passes.

Shedeur Sanders leads Colorado past Colorado State in 2OT thriller

Last weekend, Sanders threw for 348 yards and four touchdowns in Colorado's victory over Colorado State. After the game, Sanders gave Brady a shout-out, saying he went "Brady mode" when the Buffaloes were backed up at their own 2-yard line and down eight with 2:06 remaining in the fourth quarter. The seven-time Super Bowl-champion reciprocated after the game, saying in a social media post, "I just want to go Shedeur mode at some point in life."

Next up for Colorado is a road game against No. 10 Oregon, followed by a home battle against 2022 Heisman-winning quarterback Caleb Williams and No. 5 USC on "Big Noon Saturday," which will air on FOX. The Buffaloes will likely take on both teams without two-way star Travis Hunter, who is expected to be sidelined for at least three weeks with a lacerated liver.

