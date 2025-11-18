Texas Tech's Jacob Rodriguez Joins Gus Johnson's 'GOT IT' Team

When Gus Johnson anoints you as a member of his "GOT IT" team, you know you’ve gone from standout to spectacle — and Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez has done it with style. Or more accurately, with whiskers.

Branded by Johnson as "The Whiskers of West Texas," the senior defender has turned his mustache into a calling card. And after a dominant performance against UCF in Week 11, he added another honor to the list: a spot on Johnson’s "GOT IT" team.

"Rodriguez is a grown man," Johnson said. "Every snap, every tackle, every glance across the line, it’s personal."

The Red Raiders’ 48-9 rout of the Knights gave Rodriguez yet another chance to make sure Heisman voters know his name. He stuffed the stat sheet with nine tackles, an interception, a pass breakup, and even the first offensive touchdown of his career — a 2-yard plunge in the first quarter that pushed Tech’s lead to 14–0.

As Texas Tech’s defensive anchor, Rodriguez has carved out a place as perhaps the lone defensive player in the Heisman discussion. His presence has helped elevate No. 6 Texas Tech to the nation’s top rush defense and the No. 3 defense overall.

Barring any dramatic shift, Johnson believes Rodriguez’s impact is exactly why Texas Tech is "poised to shake things up in the College Football Playoff."

A starter in all 11 games this season, Rodriguez has compiled 100 tackles, seven forced fumbles, six PBUs, four interceptions and one sack. His numbers speak for themselves, but Johnson has no issue doing a little talking — and hyping — on his behalf.

"Jacob Rodriguez is the heart and soul of the Red Raiders," Johnson said. "Why? Because he. GOT. IT."