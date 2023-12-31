College Football Texas' Steve Sarkisian reflects on journey to CFP: 'We can change the narrative' Updated Dec. 31, 2023 1:39 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

NEW ORLEANS — Steve Sarkisian never imagined reaching this moment.

Given the windy path and setbacks he's faced throughout his career, the idea of getting here — to the College Football Playoff semifinal where Texas will face Washington in the Sugar Bowl on Monday — didn't seem possible.

"Hell, yeah, I did. Geez," Sarkisian said Sunday during his final press conference before the matchup, confirming that, yes, these thoughts did cross his mind back in the day. "I was out of work. Couldn't get an interview, never mind a job, never mind thinking about the College Football Playoffs. Sure it did. I think that's what makes part of this journey with this team this year probably so gratifying.

"When you take a moment to reflect like I'm doing right now, you think back to that moment. So I think part of that puts things into perspective in that you appreciate the opportunities that you get. You appreciate the people that you're around every day."

Sarkisian was referring to the adversity he faced after being fired as USC's head coach in 2015 and needing rehab for alcohol abuse. Out of a job, it was Alabama coach Nick Saban who decided to take a chance on him when he was at his worst and hire him as an offensive analyst in 2016. Sarkisian has spoken openly and honestly about how the Crimson Tide coach saved his life.

After a year in Tuscaloosa, Sarkisian was hired as the Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator before returning to Alabama in 2019. He helped the Tide win another national championship in 2020 before he was hired by Texas to resurrect its struggling program.

The Longhorns went 5-7 in Sarkisian's first season in 2021, then 8-5 in 2022, capped by a loss to Washington in the Alamo Bowl. This year, things finally started to click. Texas beat Alabama on the road in the second week of the season. After a tough loss to Oklahoma, the team quickly bounced back and even persevered when starting quarterback Quinn Ewers missed two games with an injury. The Horns went on to win their first Big 12 championship since 2009 and now find themselves preparing to play in their first CFP with a chance to win a national title.

It's ironic, too, that in order to play for a championship in Houston next week, Texas must beat Washington, the place where Sarkisian cut his teeth as a head coach. When he was 34 years old, Sarksian was hired to coach the Huskies and is still credited for being the guy to jump-start the program's success.

Sitting on the dais alongside Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer on Sunday, Sarkisian confidently spoke about how far he's come.

Texas, Washington square off in epic matchup

"It's fascinating to think of the journey that me, personally, that I've been on, to get to this point," Sarkisian said. "But I'm hopeful that my story can serve as some sort of motivation to others.

"We don't have to stay where we are in life. If we have our goals set on something and we live a life of doing things the right way, and do the next right thing and treat people well and work hard, be disciplined, be focused, hold yourself accountable, be committed to something, have some mental toughness to overcome the adversity that we have, we can change, right? Life can change. Life can change for the better."

Sarkisian is not afraid to share his story. He wants players to learn from his experience.

"Hopefully, I can serve a little bit of a model of that, that we can change the narrative for ourselves, and we can build towards something even greater than we have right now," Sarkisian said. "And like I said, there was a moment there where, yeah, for sure I thought that way. But not anymore. Here we are."

