Texas RB Jonathon Brooks suffers torn ACL, will miss rest of the season

Texas running back Jonathon Brooks sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in the No. 7 Longhorns' win over TCU and will miss the rest of the season, the team announced Sunday.

Brooks was injured late in the 29-26 win. He had 1,139 yards and 10 touchdowns this season and had rushed for 104 yards against TCU before he was injured. He also had 25 receptions for 286 yards and a touchdown.

Brooks will have surgery and will finish his season currently ranked sixth nationally in rushing yards.

"We are heartbroken for Jonathon," Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said. "He was having a fantastic season and leaves a void that needs to be filled."

Brooks, a redshirt sophomore, put together an impressive campaign this season as a potential early-round running back prospect for the 2024 NFL Draft. However, given the nature of Brooks' injury, the decision about whether he will declare early for the draft will almost certainly have an impact.

Currently, Texas sits atop the Big 12 with a 9-1 record and will face Iowa State in Week 12 (8:00 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

