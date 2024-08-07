College Football Texas RB CJ Baxter reportedly out for 2024 season after knee injury Published Aug. 7, 2024 3:08 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Texas won't have its top running back available at all for its first season in the SEC.

CJ Baxter will undergo season-ending surgery after injuring the LCL and PCL in his right knee during practice, FOX Sports' Bruce Feldman reported Wednesday.

The sophomore running back was arguably Texas' best player at the skill positions returning from its playoff squad last season. Baxter, who was the top-rated running back recruit in the Class of 2023 by 247 Sports, was actually Texas' starting running back to open up the 2023 season. However, Jonathon Brooks became the Longhorns' starting running back after Baxter missed a pair of games early on due to a foot injury.

Following Brooks' season-ending ACL injury in November, Baxter re-claimed his role as Texas' starting running back. He rushed for 117 yards in his first game back as the starting running back against Iowa State. He rushed for 64 yards on an efficient 7.1 yards per carry in Texas' playoff loss to Washington. Baxter finished the year rushing for 659 yards on 4.9 yards per carry and five touchdowns.

Junior Jaydon Blue figures to play a role in replacing Baxter. He was Texas' third-string running back last season, rushing for 398 yards and three touchdowns. Blue rushed for 59 yards and a touchdown in the loss to Washington.

While star quarterback Quinn Ewers is back in Austin for the 2024 season, many of the skill players starting around him will be different. Wide receivers Xavier Worthy and Adonai Mitchell along with tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders and Brooks all went into the NFL Draft following the 2023 season.

Still, Texas is among the handful of top national championship favorites entering the 2024 season. The Longhorns were ranked third in Joel Klatt's preseason top 25.

