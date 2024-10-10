Texas' Quinn Ewers confirmed as starter vs. Oklahoma after missing two games
Quinn Ewers will return as the starting quarterback for No. 1 Texas against rival No. 18 Oklahoma after missing the previous two games with an abdominal strain, Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian said Thursday.
Sarkisian said Monday that Ewers would likely start against the Sooners, but he wanted to monitor his progress through the week. Sarkisian confirmed Ewers as the starter after Thursday's practice.
Ewers has passed for 691 yards and eight touchdowns for the Longhorns (5-0, 1-0 SEC), but he has not played since the second quarter of Texas' win over UTSA on Sept. 14. The Longhorns were off last week, giving him more time to rest and practice.
Second-year freshman Arch Manning has started two games and has passed for 901 yards and nine touchdowns.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's college football Week 7 study guide
10 best college football traditions, per FOX Sports' Jenny Taft
College football playoff predictions: Big Ten, SEC dominate the field
-
NFL Draft can wait: 5 true freshmen who are already dominating college football
2024 College Football Week 7 predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
2024 College Football Playoff odds: Ohio State leads the pack
-
2024 college football rankings: Ohio State jumps to No. 1; Penn State enters top 5
2024 Heisman Watch: Ashton Jeanty, Cam Ward sit atop leaderboard
2024 Heisman Trophy odds: Ashton Jeanty surges up board as new favorite
-
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's college football Week 7 study guide
10 best college football traditions, per FOX Sports' Jenny Taft
College football playoff predictions: Big Ten, SEC dominate the field
-
NFL Draft can wait: 5 true freshmen who are already dominating college football
2024 College Football Week 7 predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
2024 College Football Playoff odds: Ohio State leads the pack
-
2024 college football rankings: Ohio State jumps to No. 1; Penn State enters top 5
2024 Heisman Watch: Ashton Jeanty, Cam Ward sit atop leaderboard
2024 Heisman Trophy odds: Ashton Jeanty surges up board as new favorite