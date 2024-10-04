Tennessee at Arkansas: Prediction, Odds, Expert Pick
The No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers (4-0) and the second-ranked run defense will visit the Arkansas Razorbacks (3-2) and the 21st-ranked rushing attack on Saturday, October 5, 2024. The Razorbacks are 13.5-point underdogs. The total is 57.5 points for this game.
The Volunteers won versus the Oklahoma Sooners in their most recent game, 25-15. The Razorbacks' last game was versus the Texas A&M Aggies, and they lost by a score of 21-17.
Tennessee vs. Arkansas Game Information & Odds
- When: Saturday, October 5, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas
- TV: ABC
- Live Box Score on FOX Sports
|Favorite
|Spread (Odds)
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Moneyline
|Under Moneyline
|Tennessee
|-13.5 (-114)
|-552
|+397
|57.5
|-106
|-117
Tennessee vs. Arkansas Prediction
- Pick ATS: Tennessee (-13.5)
- Pick OU: Under (57.5)
- Prediction: Tennessee 38, Arkansas 17
Predictions are made by the Data Skrive betting model.
Learn more about the Tennessee Volunteers vs. the Arkansas Razorbacks game on FOX Sports!
Pick by FOX Sports Betting Analyst Chris Fallica:
Arkansas could easily be undefeated. The Razorbacks had no business losing in Stillwater, then they dropped a close one to A&M last week. If the Hogs can protect Taylon Green, there’s a chance they can hang around here. Curious to see the Vols off the idle week and an emotional win at Oklahoma where the offense put up season lows. I’d love for a 14 to pop, but deadlines are deadlines.
PICK: Arkansas (+13.5) to lose by fewer than 13.5 points, or win outright
Tennessee vs. Arkansas Betting Insights
- Based on the spread and over/under, the implied score for the tilt is Volunteers 36, Razorbacks 22.
- The Volunteers have an 84.7% chance to win this contest per the moneyline's implied probability. The Razorbacks have a 20.1% implied probability.
- Tennessee is 3-0-0 ATS this season.
- Arkansas has put together a 4-1-0 record against the spread this year.
Tennessee vs. Arkansas: 2024 Stats Comparison
|Tennessee
|Arkansas
|Off. Points per Game (Rank)
|54 (5)
|35.8 (22)
|Def. Points per Game (Rank)
|7 (2)
|20.2 (59)
|Turnovers Allowed (Rank)
|5 (43)
|9 (112)
|Turnovers Forced (Rank)
|7 (42)
|7 (42)
Tennessee 2024 Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|449 YDS / 10 TD / 112.3 YPG / 6.5 YPC
7 REC / 70 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 17.5 REC YPG
|Nico Iamaleava
|QB
|892 YDS (69.3%) / 7 TD / 2 INT
117 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 29.3 RUSH YPG
|DeSean Bishop
|RB
|287 YDS / 3 TD / 71.8 YPG / 7.6 YPC
|Dont'e Thornton
|WR
|7 REC / 242 YDS / 3 TD / 60.5 YPG
|Tyre West
|DL
|9 TKL / 2 TFL / 2 SACK
|Joshua Josephs
|DL
|5 TKL / 1 TFL
|Dominic Bailey
|DL
|4 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 SACK
|Jakobe Thomas
|DB
|5 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK
Arkansas 2024 Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Taylen Green
|QB
|1,236 YDS (54.3%) / 5 TD / 5 INT
331 RUSH YDS / 4 RUSH TD / 66.2 RUSH YPG
|Ja'Quinden Jackson
|RB
|509 YDS / 9 TD / 101.8 YPG / 6.4 YPC
7 REC / 77 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 15.4 REC YPG
|Andrew Armstrong
|WR
|29 REC / 420 YDS / 0 TD / 84 YPG
|Isaiah Sategna
|WR
|16 REC / 240 YDS / 1 TD / 48 YPG
|Xavian Sorey Jr.
|LB
|23 TKL / 4 TFL / 1 SACK
|Landon Jackson
|DL
|14 TKL / 5 TFL / 2 SACK
|Doneiko Slaughter
|DB
|17 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 SACK / 1 INT
|TJ Metcalf
|DB
|5 TKL / 0 TFL / 3 INT / 3 PD
-
