Tennessee v Oklahoma
Tennessee at Arkansas: Prediction, Odds, Expert Pick

Published Oct. 4, 2024 3:25 p.m. ET

The No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers (4-0) and the second-ranked run defense will visit the Arkansas Razorbacks (3-2) and the 21st-ranked rushing attack on Saturday, October 5, 2024. The Razorbacks are 13.5-point underdogs. The total is 57.5 points for this game.

The Volunteers won versus the Oklahoma Sooners in their most recent game, 25-15. The Razorbacks' last game was versus the Texas A&M Aggies, and they lost by a score of 21-17.

Tennessee vs. Arkansas Game Information & Odds

  • When: Saturday, October 5, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas
  • TV: ABC
  Live Box Score on FOX Sports

Tennessee vs Arkansas Betting Information updated as of October 4, 2024, 2:47 p.m. ET.
FavoriteSpread (Odds)Favorite MoneylineUnderdog MoneylineTotalOver MoneylineUnder Moneyline
Tennessee-13.5 (-114)-552+39757.5-106-117

Tennessee vs. Arkansas Prediction

  • Pick ATS: Tennessee (-13.5)  
  • Pick OU: Under (57.5) 
  • Prediction: Tennessee 38, Arkansas 17

Predictions are made by the Data Skrive betting model.

Pick by FOX Sports Betting Analyst Chris Fallica:

Arkansas could easily be undefeated. The Razorbacks had no business losing in Stillwater, then they dropped a close one to A&M last week. If the Hogs can protect Taylon Green, there’s a chance they can hang around here. Curious to see the Vols off the idle week and an emotional win at Oklahoma where the offense put up season lows. I’d love for a 14 to pop, but deadlines are deadlines. 

PICK: Arkansas (+13.5) to lose by fewer than 13.5 points, or win outright

Tennessee vs. Arkansas Betting Insights

  • Based on the spread and over/under, the implied score for the tilt is Volunteers 36, Razorbacks 22.
  • The Volunteers have an 84.7% chance to win this contest per the moneyline's implied probability. The Razorbacks have a 20.1% implied probability.
  • Tennessee is 3-0-0 ATS this season.
  • Arkansas has put together a 4-1-0 record against the spread this year.

Tennessee vs. Arkansas: 2024 Stats Comparison

 TennesseeArkansas
Off. Points per Game (Rank)54 (5)35.8 (22)
Def. Points per Game (Rank)7 (2)20.2 (59)
Turnovers Allowed (Rank)5 (43)9 (112)
Turnovers Forced (Rank)7 (42)7 (42)

Tennessee 2024 Key Players

NamePositionStats
Dylan SampsonRB449 YDS / 10 TD / 112.3 YPG / 6.5 YPC
7 REC / 70 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 17.5 REC YPG
Nico IamaleavaQB892 YDS (69.3%) / 7 TD / 2 INT
117 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 29.3 RUSH YPG
DeSean BishopRB287 YDS / 3 TD / 71.8 YPG / 7.6 YPC
Dont'e ThorntonWR7 REC / 242 YDS / 3 TD / 60.5 YPG
Tyre WestDL9 TKL / 2 TFL / 2 SACK
Joshua JosephsDL5 TKL / 1 TFL
Dominic BaileyDL4 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 SACK
Jakobe ThomasDB5 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK

Arkansas 2024 Key Players

NamePositionStats
Taylen GreenQB1,236 YDS (54.3%) / 5 TD / 5 INT
331 RUSH YDS / 4 RUSH TD / 66.2 RUSH YPG
Ja'Quinden JacksonRB509 YDS / 9 TD / 101.8 YPG / 6.4 YPC
7 REC / 77 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 15.4 REC YPG
Andrew ArmstrongWR29 REC / 420 YDS / 0 TD / 84 YPG
Isaiah SategnaWR16 REC / 240 YDS / 1 TD / 48 YPG
Xavian Sorey Jr.LB23 TKL / 4 TFL / 1 SACK
Landon JacksonDL14 TKL / 5 TFL / 2 SACK
Doneiko SlaughterDB17 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 SACK / 1 INT
TJ MetcalfDB5 TKL / 0 TFL / 3 INT / 3 PD

FOX Sports created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Arkansas Razorbacks
Tennessee Volunteers
