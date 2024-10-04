College Football Tennessee at Arkansas: Prediction, Odds, Expert Pick Published Oct. 4, 2024 3:25 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers (4-0) and the second-ranked run defense will visit the Arkansas Razorbacks (3-2) and the 21st-ranked rushing attack on Saturday, October 5, 2024. The Razorbacks are 13.5-point underdogs. The total is 57.5 points for this game.

The Volunteers won versus the Oklahoma Sooners in their most recent game, 25-15. The Razorbacks' last game was versus the Texas A&M Aggies, and they lost by a score of 21-17.

Tennessee vs. Arkansas Game Information & Odds

When: Saturday, October 5, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas

TV: ABC

Tennessee vs Arkansas Betting Information updated as of October 4, 2024, 2:47 p.m. ET. Favorite Spread (Odds) Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Moneyline Under Moneyline Tennessee -13.5 (-114) -552 +397 57.5 -106 -117

Tennessee vs. Arkansas Prediction

Pick ATS: Tennessee (-13.5)

Pick OU: Under (57.5)

Prediction: Tennessee 38, Arkansas 17

Predictions are made by the Data Skrive betting model.

Pick by FOX Sports Betting Analyst Chris Fallica:

Arkansas could easily be undefeated. The Razorbacks had no business losing in Stillwater, then they dropped a close one to A&M last week. If the Hogs can protect Taylon Green , there’s a chance they can hang around here. Curious to see the Vols off the idle week and an emotional win at Oklahoma where the offense put up season lows. I’d love for a 14 to pop, but deadlines are deadlines.

PICK: Arkansas (+13.5) to lose by fewer than 13.5 points, or win outright

Tennessee vs. Arkansas Betting Insights

Based on the spread and over/under, the implied score for the tilt is Volunteers 36, Razorbacks 22.

The Volunteers have an 84.7% chance to win this contest per the moneyline's implied probability. The Razorbacks have a 20.1% implied probability.

Tennessee is 3-0-0 ATS this season.

Arkansas has put together a 4-1-0 record against the spread this year.

Tennessee vs. Arkansas: 2024 Stats Comparison

Tennessee Arkansas Off. Points per Game (Rank) 54 (5) 35.8 (22) Def. Points per Game (Rank) 7 (2) 20.2 (59) Turnovers Allowed (Rank) 5 (43) 9 (112) Turnovers Forced (Rank) 7 (42) 7 (42)

Tennessee 2024 Key Players

Name Position Stats Dylan Sampson RB 449 YDS / 10 TD / 112.3 YPG / 6.5 YPC

7 REC / 70 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 17.5 REC YPG Nico Iamaleava QB 892 YDS (69.3%) / 7 TD / 2 INT

117 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 29.3 RUSH YPG DeSean Bishop RB 287 YDS / 3 TD / 71.8 YPG / 7.6 YPC Dont'e Thornton WR 7 REC / 242 YDS / 3 TD / 60.5 YPG Tyre West DL 9 TKL / 2 TFL / 2 SACK Joshua Josephs DL 5 TKL / 1 TFL Dominic Bailey DL 4 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 SACK Jakobe Thomas DB 5 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK

Arkansas 2024 Key Players

Name Position Stats Taylen Green QB 1,236 YDS (54.3%) / 5 TD / 5 INT

331 RUSH YDS / 4 RUSH TD / 66.2 RUSH YPG Ja'Quinden Jackson RB 509 YDS / 9 TD / 101.8 YPG / 6.4 YPC

7 REC / 77 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 15.4 REC YPG Andrew Armstrong WR 29 REC / 420 YDS / 0 TD / 84 YPG Isaiah Sategna WR 16 REC / 240 YDS / 1 TD / 48 YPG Xavian Sorey Jr. LB 23 TKL / 4 TFL / 1 SACK Landon Jackson DL 14 TKL / 5 TFL / 2 SACK Doneiko Slaughter DB 17 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 SACK / 1 INT TJ Metcalf DB 5 TKL / 0 TFL / 3 INT / 3 PD

