TCU vs. Colorado Prediction, Odds, Picks

The Colorado Buffaloes (0-0) will look to prove oddsmakers wrong when they take on the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs (0-0) on Saturday, September 2 as a massive 20.5-point underdog.

The Horned Frogs scored 38.8 points per game (ninth in college football) and gave up 29.0 (90th) last year, going 13-2 and losing the CFP National Championship. Last year, the Buffaloes failed to qualify for the postseason after going 1-11 in the regular season. Offensively they averaged 15.4 points per game (127th), while conceding 44.5 per game (131st) on defense.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Colorado-TCU game on FOX Sports, from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert pick:

TCU vs. Colorado Game Information & Odds

When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Location: Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas

TV: FOX

TCU vs Colorado Betting Information updated as of August 31, 2023, 1:46 PM ET. Favorite Spread (Odds) Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Moneyline Under Moneyline TCU -20.5 (-110) -1049 +664 63.5 -110 -110

TCU vs. Colorado Prediction

Pick ATS: TCU (-20.5)

Pick OU: Over (63.5)

Prediction: TCU 52, Colorado 11

Pick Via FOX Sports Wagering Expert Chris "The Bear" Fallica:

While TCU has to replace a ton offensively, don’t let that fool you — this will still be a potent offense, as QB Chandler Morris is thought to be better than last year’s starter Max Duggan , and the receiver room, featuring Oklahoma State transfer JP Richardson along with tight end Jared Wiley , should offer opposing defenses plenty to worry about.

Factor in an entirely new CU defense that wasn’t together for spring ball, and this has the potential for missed assignments and lack of cohesion, meaning the Horned Frogs should threaten the 50-point mark. Give me the team total over.

Side note: This will be my first Big Noon Kickoff game, so look for me during the broadcast.

PICK: TCU team total Over 41.5 points

TCU vs. Colorado Betting Insights

Per the spread and over/under, the implied score for the tilt is Horned Frogs 42, Buffaloes 22.

The Horned Frogs have a 91.3% chance to claim victory in this meeting based on the moneyline's implied probability. The Buffaloes hold a 13.1% implied probability.

TCU covered 10 times in 15 matchups with a spread last season.

Colorado won just two games against the spread last year.

TCU vs. Colorado: 2022 Stats Comparison

TCU Colorado Off. Points per Game (Rank) 38.8 (3) 15.4 (126) Def. Points per Game (Rank) 29.0 (120) 44.5 (131) Turnovers Allowed (Rank) 16 (41) 22 (107) Turnovers Forced (Rank) 21 (35) 11 (124)

TCU 2022 Key Players

Name Position Stats Max Duggan QB 3,698 YDS (63.7%) / 32 TD / 8 INT

423 RUSH YDS / 9 RUSH TD / 28.2 RUSH YPG Kendre Miller RB 1,399 YDS / 17 TD / 93.3 YPG / 6.2 YPC Quentin Johnston WR 60 REC / 1,069 YDS / 6 TD / 71.3 YPG Emari Demercado RB 681 YDS / 6 TD / 45.4 YPG / 5.6 YPC

13 REC / 65 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 4.3 REC YPG Dee Winters LB 79 TKL / 13.0 TFL / 7.5 SACK / 1 INT Jamoi Hodge LB 90 TKL / 9.0 TFL / 4.5 SACK / 1 INT Dylan Horton DL 44 TKL / 11.0 TFL / 10.0 SACK Johnny Hodges LB 79 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK

Colorado 2022 Key Players

Name Position Stats Jordyn Tyson WR 22 REC / 470 YDS / 4 TD / 39.2 YPG J.T. Shrout QB 1,220 YDS (44.3%) / 7 TD / 8 INT

-15 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / -1.3 RUSH YPG Deion Smith RB 393 YDS / 2 TD / 32.8 YPG / 4.7 YPC Montana Lemonious-Craig WR 23 REC / 359 YDS / 3 TD / 29.9 YPG Josh Chandler-Semedo LB 90 TKL / 10.0 TFL / 4.5 SACK / 1 INT Trevor Woods S 75 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD Quinn Perry LB 67 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK Nikko Reed CB 38 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD

