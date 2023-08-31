TCU vs. Colorado Prediction, Odds, Picks
The Colorado Buffaloes (0-0) will look to prove oddsmakers wrong when they take on the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs (0-0) on Saturday, September 2 as a massive 20.5-point underdog.
The Horned Frogs scored 38.8 points per game (ninth in college football) and gave up 29.0 (90th) last year, going 13-2 and losing the CFP National Championship. Last year, the Buffaloes failed to qualify for the postseason after going 1-11 in the regular season. Offensively they averaged 15.4 points per game (127th), while conceding 44.5 per game (131st) on defense.
Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Colorado-TCU game on FOX Sports, from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert pick:
TCU vs. Colorado Game Information & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Location: Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas
- TV: FOX
- Live boxscore on FOX Sports
|Favorite
|Spread (Odds)
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Moneyline
|Under Moneyline
|TCU
|-20.5 (-110)
|-1049
|+664
|63.5
|-110
|-110
TCU vs. Colorado Prediction
- Pick ATS: TCU (-20.5)
- Pick OU: Over (63.5)
- Prediction: TCU 52, Colorado 11
Pick Via FOX Sports Wagering Expert Chris "The Bear" Fallica:
While TCU has to replace a ton offensively, don’t let that fool you — this will still be a potent offense, as QB Chandler Morris is thought to be better than last year’s starter Max Duggan, and the receiver room, featuring Oklahoma State transfer JP Richardson along with tight end Jared Wiley, should offer opposing defenses plenty to worry about.
Factor in an entirely new CU defense that wasn’t together for spring ball, and this has the potential for missed assignments and lack of cohesion, meaning the Horned Frogs should threaten the 50-point mark. Give me the team total over.
Side note: This will be my first Big Noon Kickoff game, so look for me during the broadcast.
PICK: TCU team total Over 41.5 points
TCU vs. Colorado Betting Insights
- Per the spread and over/under, the implied score for the tilt is Horned Frogs 42, Buffaloes 22.
- The Horned Frogs have a 91.3% chance to claim victory in this meeting based on the moneyline's implied probability. The Buffaloes hold a 13.1% implied probability.
- TCU covered 10 times in 15 matchups with a spread last season.
- Colorado won just two games against the spread last year.
TCU vs. Colorado: 2022 Stats Comparison
|TCU
|Colorado
|Off. Points per Game (Rank)
|38.8 (3)
|15.4 (126)
|Def. Points per Game (Rank)
|29.0 (120)
|44.5 (131)
|Turnovers Allowed (Rank)
|16 (41)
|22 (107)
|Turnovers Forced (Rank)
|21 (35)
|11 (124)
TCU 2022 Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Max Duggan
|QB
|3,698 YDS (63.7%) / 32 TD / 8 INT
423 RUSH YDS / 9 RUSH TD / 28.2 RUSH YPG
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|1,399 YDS / 17 TD / 93.3 YPG / 6.2 YPC
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|60 REC / 1,069 YDS / 6 TD / 71.3 YPG
|Emari Demercado
|RB
|681 YDS / 6 TD / 45.4 YPG / 5.6 YPC
13 REC / 65 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 4.3 REC YPG
|Dee Winters
|LB
|79 TKL / 13.0 TFL / 7.5 SACK / 1 INT
|Jamoi Hodge
|LB
|90 TKL / 9.0 TFL / 4.5 SACK / 1 INT
|Dylan Horton
|DL
|44 TKL / 11.0 TFL / 10.0 SACK
|Johnny Hodges
|LB
|79 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK
Colorado 2022 Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|22 REC / 470 YDS / 4 TD / 39.2 YPG
|J.T. Shrout
|QB
|1,220 YDS (44.3%) / 7 TD / 8 INT
-15 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / -1.3 RUSH YPG
|Deion Smith
|RB
|393 YDS / 2 TD / 32.8 YPG / 4.7 YPC
|Montana Lemonious-Craig
|WR
|23 REC / 359 YDS / 3 TD / 29.9 YPG
|Josh Chandler-Semedo
|LB
|90 TKL / 10.0 TFL / 4.5 SACK / 1 INT
|Trevor Woods
|S
|75 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
|Quinn Perry
|LB
|67 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK
|Nikko Reed
|CB
|38 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD
-
How Cade McNamara, a 'Michigan legend,' found renewed purpose at Iowa
FOX Sports to debut 'Bear Bets' podcast featuring Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
2023 College football predictions: Projected standings of every Power 5 conference
-
2023 College Football Week 1 odds, predictions: Picks, lines for Top 25 games
Joel Klatt: What to expect in Nebraska-Minnesota, Colorado-TCU matchups
For Deion Sanders and Colorado, expectations will meet reality vs. TCU
-
2023 College Football odds: Week 1 predictions, best bets, including Utah
Nebraska's Matt Rhule having the time of his life as he begins latest rebuild project
2023 College Football Week 1 predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
-
How Cade McNamara, a 'Michigan legend,' found renewed purpose at Iowa
FOX Sports to debut 'Bear Bets' podcast featuring Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
2023 College football predictions: Projected standings of every Power 5 conference
-
2023 College Football Week 1 odds, predictions: Picks, lines for Top 25 games
Joel Klatt: What to expect in Nebraska-Minnesota, Colorado-TCU matchups
For Deion Sanders and Colorado, expectations will meet reality vs. TCU
-
2023 College Football odds: Week 1 predictions, best bets, including Utah
Nebraska's Matt Rhule having the time of his life as he begins latest rebuild project
2023 College Football Week 1 predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica