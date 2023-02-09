College Football Super Bowl vs. College Football Playoff: Which is easier for a coach to win? 23 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

With Super Bowl LVII just three days away, the chatter throughout the football universe centers around the big game, set to take place Sunday (6:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App).

FOX Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt took several listener questions ahead of the game on the latest episode of his podcast, " The Joel Klatt Show, " one of which pertained to both college football and the NFL.

The question: Is it easier for a coach to win the College Football Playoff or a Super Bowl?

It’s a fascinating debate with arguments for both sides, but Klatt was quick to jump to his conclusion, with plenty of data to back up his argument.

"It is way easier to win a Super Bowl than to win the College Football Playoff," Klatt said. "Everything is built in college football for the rich to stay rich. It is not a parity sport.

"Meanwhile, in the NFL, everything is built for parity."

The number of head coaches to win a CFP national title vs. the number to capture a Super Bowl championship over the past 15 years certainly adds validity to Klatt’s argument.

Twelve of the past 15 national titles have been won by a combined four coaches: Nick Saban, Kirby Smart, Dabo Swinney and Urban Meyer.

Meanwhile, when looking at the last 15 Super Bowl winners, 12 different coaches have hoisted the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Bill Belichick (New England Patriots) and Tom Coughlin (New York Giants) are the only NFL coaches to win multiple Super Bowls since 2008.

Klatt goes on to point out several reasons coaches have a better shot at winning a Super Bowl, including the fact that 14 of the 32 NFL teams make the postseason every year, which is equivalent to 44% of the sport. On the other hand, only four of the 131 FBS teams (3%) make the College Football Playoff.

"Also, the worst teams [in the NFL] are rewarded with the best draft picks," Klatt said. "Meanwhile, in recruiting, the best teams get the best players."

Joe Burrow, who was the No. 1 draft selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, immediately helped turn around the Cincinnati Bengals, leading the franchise to an appearance in the Super Bowl less than two years later.

On the other side of the argument, Alabama and Georgia have secured the top-ranked recruiting class in the country in 12 of the last 13 years. In return, those two programs have combined to win seven national titles during that time span.

"It’s an easy answer, and I know it might not be the one that you expected," Klatt said. "What’s easier: Winning a Super Bowl as a head coach or winning a Super Bowl? It’s winning a Super Bowl, and it’s not even close."

