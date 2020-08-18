College Football SEC Reveals Schedule, Safety Protocols 22 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The SEC is moving forward with its plans to play college football this fall, and on Monday, the conference released its retooled 10-game conference-only schedule, starting Sept. 26.

Because of the adjustments made to the schedule – including built-in bye weeks for each team between Week 5 and Week 7 and a conference-wide open week on Dec. 12 – the calendar features some big-time changes.

The Florida-Georgia matchup, which is usually set for within seven days of Halloween weekend, is instead locked in for Week 7 on Nov. 7 in Jacksonville.

In addition, the Gators' rivalry game against the Tennessee Volunteers has been moved to Dec. 5, marking the first time since 2001 that the game will be played in the last week of the season.

The Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn will stay on its traditional Thanksgiving week of Nov. 28, but it will no longer be the last regular-season game for either team.

The Crimson Tide travel to Arkansas and the Tigers host Texas A&M the following week.

LSU and Alabama face off on Nov. 14, with an off-week prior to the game, as they've both had in years past.

The SEC title game is set for Dec. 19, one day ahead of the College Football Playoff’s selection show.

Prior to the annoucement of the full slate, the SEC teased Week 1, which features 7 conference-only games.

On Tuesday, the conference announced stadium attendance guidelines, including mask guidelines for the fall season.

Individual schools will have the freedom to decide how to handle attendance in stadiums, but there are requirements for when fans must wear a mask.

"Face coverings (over the nose and mouth) shall be required as a condition of all guest ingress, egress, and movement throughout the stadium, as well as any time guests are unable to maintain the recommended physical distance from others who are not in their same household."

Stadium workers and athletics staff will also be required to wear face masks inside the stadium and physically distance.

