Say Hello to Bear Force One! BYU QB Bear Bachmeier on Gus Johnson's 'GOT IT' Team
Say Hello to Bear Force One! BYU QB Bear Bachmeier on Gus Johnson's 'GOT IT' Team

Updated Oct. 28, 2025 6:10 p.m. ET

Say hello to "Bear Force One!"

BYU freshman quarterback Bear Bachmeier put the Cougars on his back this past weekend, throwing for 307 yards and two touchdowns while adding 49 yards and a rushing score in a 41-27 win over Iowa State.

Following his memorable performance, FOX Sports' Gus Johnson named Bachemier as the newest member of his "GOT IT" team.

"I'm putting this man on everyone's radar," Johnson said of Bachmeier. "They said starting as the first true freshman in BYU history was impossible. Too complex a system. Too big of a stage. But the Bear doesn't do fear, he hunts it."

Bachmeier has two of the top pass-catchers in the Big 12 at his disposal, as both Chase Roberts and Parker Kingston have each hauled in 30-plus passes for 500-plus yards and four touchdowns through eight games. The talented freshman signal-caller also gets it done with his legs, totaling 408 yards and a team-best nine rushing touchdowns this season.

"This kid doesn't just move the chains," Johnson said of Bachmeier. "He moves the energy in the building."

The Cougars improved to 8-0 following their statement road win at Iowa State and are now ranked No. 10 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll.

"Thanks to Bear, BYU is about to say hello to the College Football Playoff gauntlet," Johnson said. "And that's why he's got it."

