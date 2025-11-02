College Football
QB John Mateer Leads No. 18 Oklahoma to 33-27 Win Over No. 14 Tennessee
Published Nov. 2, 2025 12:01 a.m. ET

John Mateer threw for 159 yards and ran for 80 yards and a clinching touchdown with less than two minutes to play to lead No. 18 Oklahoma to a 33-27 win over No. 14 Tennessee on Saturday night.

The Sooners (7-2, 3-2 SEC) capitalized on three turnovers by the Volunteers (6-3, 3-3) to score 13 points.

OU defensive lineman R Thomas Mason returned a fumble 71 yards for a score and Tate Sandell hit two field goals after interceptions. Sandell had four field goals in the game — two from 55 yards and one from 51.

Tennessee QB Joey Aguilar threw for 393 yards and a pair of touchdowns to WR Braylon Staley, who caught five passes in all for 75 yards.

Though Tennessee dominated the first-half offensive stats (255-99), the Vols' mistakes allowed Oklahoma to lead, 16-10.

Mike Matthews caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Aguilar with 1:56 to play to cut the difference to 26-24. After the Sooners recovered the onside kick, Xavier Robinson ran 43 yards and intentionally went down at the 1-yard line. Mateer's 1-yard run iced the victory.

Next, Oklahoma plays at Alabama on Nov. 15, while Tennessee plays at home against New Mexico State on Nov. 15.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

