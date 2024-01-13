QB Cameron Ward commits to Miami after declaring for NFL Draft
Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward entered the college football transfer portal after the 2023 regular season. On New Year's Day, Ward announced that he was entering the NFL Draft.
Less than two weeks later, he changed course again.
Ward on Saturday posted an image of himself on X (formerly Twitter) in a Miami Hurricanes jersey with the message "COMMITTED TO THE 305," indicating that he won't enter the draft and will instead return to college football.
Ward, who's now entering his senior season, will presumably be Miami's 2024 starting quarterback, as Tyler Van Dyke transferred to Wisconsin last month. The Hurricanes are coming off a 7-6 season (3-5 in ACC play), good for ninth in the ACC.
Ward, who stands at 6-foot-2, was a two-year starter at Washington State. This past season, Ward totaled 3,736 passing yards, 25 passing touchdowns, seven interceptions and a 145.4 passer rating, while completing 66.6% of his passes. Ward also ran for 144 yards and eight touchdowns.
Ward will be 22 at the outset of the 2024 season.
