College Football
QB Cameron Ward commits to Miami after declaring for NFL Draft
College Football

QB Cameron Ward commits to Miami after declaring for NFL Draft

Updated Jan. 13, 2024 10:35 p.m. ET

Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward entered the college football transfer portal after the 2023 regular season. On New Year's Day, Ward announced that he was entering the NFL Draft. 

Less than two weeks later, he changed course again.

Ward on Saturday posted an image of himself on X (formerly Twitter) in a Miami Hurricanes jersey with the message "COMMITTED TO THE 305," indicating that he won't enter the draft and will instead return to college football.

Ward, who's now entering his senior season, will presumably be Miami's 2024 starting quarterback, as Tyler Van Dyke transferred to Wisconsin last month. The Hurricanes are coming off a 7-6 season (3-5 in ACC play), good for ninth in the ACC.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ward, who stands at 6-foot-2, was a two-year starter at Washington State. This past season, Ward totaled 3,736 passing yards, 25 passing touchdowns, seven interceptions and a 145.4 passer rating, while completing 66.6% of his passes. Ward also ran for 144 yards and eight touchdowns.

Ward will be 22 at the outset of the 2024 season.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
College Football
Cameron Ward
share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Alabama hires Washington's Kalen DeBoer to replace Nick Saban as coach

Alabama hires Washington's Kalen DeBoer to replace Nick Saban as coach

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NFL Playoff Bracket Image NFL Playoff BracketNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RacePodcasts Image Podcasts
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes