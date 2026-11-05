CFB Pick 'Em: Top Week 10 Games, Including Notre Dame-Miami, LSU-Alabama

If you plan on leaving your couch on Saturday, think again. The best college football week of the season is finally here. Week 10 includes seven top-25 matchups, and the stakes couldn’t be higher.

It starts in the morning with a showdown between No. 9 BYU and No. 3 Utah, a top-10 Holy War showdown with massive Big 12 and College Football Playoff implications. Meanwhile, No. 7 Texas travels to No. 18 Missouri as the Longhorns look to avoid a dreaded third loss.

On "Big Noon Kickoff," undefeated No. 8 UCLA faces a Minnesota team that was seconds away from beating No. 4 Indiana in Bloomington last week. Can the Bruins keep their perfect season alive?

In the afternoon, a rivalry is renewed as coach Lane Kiffin leads No. 14 LSU against No. 5 Alabama for the first time. And while No. 23 Oregon’s showdown with No. 11 Ohio State isn’t what we expected at the beginning of the season, it could still impact a wide-open Big Ten race.

Then comes a star-studded night slate.

Undefeated No. 1 Miami travels to South Bend to face No. 11 Notre Dame in another edition of this historic rivalry. With all the drama surrounding last year’s final playoff spot, it could be an all-timer.

That’s joined by a 2025 CFP semifinal rematch as No. 2 Georgia travels to Oxford to face No. 10 Ole Miss with the Rebels’ season on the line. Can Ole Miss keep its playoff hopes alive, or will the Dawgs deliver a crushing blow?

Here are our expert picks for another loaded Week 10 college football slate.

College football Saturday in Week 10 will require quad-boxes.

The morning kicks off with No. 8 UCLA at Minnesota (noon ET on FOX). Meanwhile, No. 3 Utah hosts No. 9 BYU in the Holy War, and No. 18 Missouri faces No. 7 Texas. A heated rivalry ensues in the afternoon between No. 14 LSU and No. 5 Alabama (3:30 p.m. ET), and two struggling Big Ten powers in No. 11 Ohio State and No. 23 Oregon.

The slate is capped with CFP determining games as No. 10 Ole Miss hosts No. 2 Georgia (7:30 p.m. ET) and No. 1 Miami traveling to South Bend to play No. 11 Notre Dame.