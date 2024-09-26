College Football Penn State vs. Illinois Prediction, Odds, Expert Pick Updated Sep. 26, 2024 4:29 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The No. 19 Illinois Fighting Illini (4-0) are 17.5-point underdogs in a road Big Ten matchup against the No. 9 Penn State Nittany Lions (3-0) on Saturday, September 28, 2024 at Beaver Stadium. The over/under is set at 47.5 points for the outing.

The Nittany Lions won versus the Kent State Golden Flashes in their most recent game, 56-0. In their last game, the Fighting Illini won against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, 31-24.

Penn State tight end Tyler Warren throws touchdown pass to Nicholas Singleton to extend lead over Kent State Penn State Nittany Lions' tight end, Tyler Warren, threw a touchdown pass to Nicholas Singleton to take a 14-0 lead over Kent State.

Penn State vs. Illinois Game Information & Odds

When: Saturday, September 28, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania

TV: NBC

Penn State vs Illinois Betting Information updated as of September 26, 2024, 2:47 p.m. ET. Favorite Spread (Odds) Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Moneyline Under Moneyline Penn State -17.5 (-115) -1020 +645 47.5 -112 -108

Pick by FOX Sports Betting Analyst Chris Fallica:

My tour of the Big Ten ends in State College, where the Nittany Lions are a bigger-than-expected favorite over 4-0 Illinois. This is one of those classic games that James Franklin will cover. He's 17-0-1 against the spread (ATS) since 2000 when favored between seven and 24 points. But on the field, I think they can have success throwing the ball and forcing the Illini to play from behind — something they really haven’t had to do this year. Nebraska had opportunities to get a stop and get up multiple scores on the Fighting Illini but just couldn’t do it. I think the talent level at Penn State is much better than that of Nebraska and expect the Nittany Lions to win by three touchdowns.

PICK: Penn State (-18) to win by more than 18 points

Penn State vs. Illinois Prediction

Pick ATS: Illinois (+17.5)

Pick OU: Over (47.5)

Prediction: Penn State 31, Illinois 18

Predictions are made by the Data Skrive betting model.

Penn State vs. Illinois Betting Insights

Per the spread and over/under, the implied score for the tilt is Nittany Lions 32, Fighting Illini 15.

The Nittany Lions have a 91.1% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability. The Fighting Illini have a 13.4% implied probability.

Penn State has covered twice in three matchups with a spread this season.

Illinois has covered twice in three games with a spread this season.

Penn State vs. Illinois: Head-to-Head

Penn State and Illinois have been matched up evenly over their last two matchups, sharing the same 1-1 record.

The Nittany Lions and the Fighting Illini have been an even matchup over their last two games, sporting a split 1-1 record against the spread. In those two head-to-head matchups, the two squads have yet to go over the total.

In their last two head-to-head matchups, Penn State has racked up 48 points against Illinois, while giving up only 33 points.

Penn State vs. Illinois: 2024 Stats Comparison

Penn State Illinois Off. Points per Game (Rank) 41.3 (51) 32.3 (41) Def. Points per Game (Rank) 13 (11) 12.5 (19) Turnovers Allowed (Rank) 3 (26) 3 (26) Turnovers Forced (Rank) 5 (58) 10 (5)

Penn State 2024 Key Players

Name Position Stats Drew Allar QB 729 YDS (70.7%) / 8 TD / 1 INT

77 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 25.7 RUSH YPG Nicholas Singleton RB 314 YDS / 2 TD / 104.7 YPG / 8.5 YPC

4 REC / 49 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 16.3 REC YPG Tyler Warren TE 16 REC / 226 YDS / 2 TD / 75.3 YPG Omari Evans WR 8 REC / 205 YDS / 2 TD / 68.3 YPG Jaylen Reed DB 22 TKL / 1 TFL Tony Rojas LB 13 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD Abdul Carter DL 12 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 SACK Dani Dennis-Sutton DL 5 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 SACK

Illinois 2024 Key Players

Name Position Stats Luke Altmyer QB 862 YDS (71.4%) / 10 TD / 0 INT

58 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 14.5 RUSH YPG Pat Bryant WR 20 REC / 309 YDS / 6 TD / 77.3 YPG Kaden Feagin RB 242 YDS / 3 TD / 60.5 YPG / 4.5 YPC Zakhari Franklin WR 21 REC / 243 YDS / 0 TD / 60.8 YPG Xavier Scott DB 10 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK / 3 INT Gabe Jacas LB 11 TKL / 1 TFL / 2 SACK Dylan Rosiek LB 14 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK Miles Scott DB 10 TKL / 0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD

FOX Sports created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

