Penn State vs. Illinois Prediction, Odds, Expert Pick
The No. 19 Illinois Fighting Illini (4-0) are 17.5-point underdogs in a road Big Ten matchup against the No. 9 Penn State Nittany Lions (3-0) on Saturday, September 28, 2024 at Beaver Stadium. The over/under is set at 47.5 points for the outing.
The Nittany Lions won versus the Kent State Golden Flashes in their most recent game, 56-0. In their last game, the Fighting Illini won against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, 31-24.
Penn State vs. Illinois Game Information & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 28, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania
- TV: NBC
- Live Box Score on FOX Sports
|Favorite
|Spread (Odds)
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Moneyline
|Under Moneyline
|Penn State
|-17.5 (-115)
|-1020
|+645
|47.5
|-112
|-108
Pick by FOX Sports Betting Analyst Chris Fallica:
My tour of the Big Ten ends in State College, where the Nittany Lions are a bigger-than-expected favorite over 4-0 Illinois. This is one of those classic games that James Franklin will cover. He's 17-0-1 against the spread (ATS) since 2000 when favored between seven and 24 points. But on the field, I think they can have success throwing the ball and forcing the Illini to play from behind — something they really haven’t had to do this year. Nebraska had opportunities to get a stop and get up multiple scores on the Fighting Illini but just couldn’t do it. I think the talent level at Penn State is much better than that of Nebraska and expect the Nittany Lions to win by three touchdowns.
PICK: Penn State (-18) to win by more than 18 points
Penn State vs. Illinois Prediction
- Pick ATS: Illinois (+17.5)
- Pick OU: Over (47.5)
- Prediction: Penn State 31, Illinois 18
Predictions are made by the Data Skrive betting model.
Penn State vs. Illinois Betting Insights
- Per the spread and over/under, the implied score for the tilt is Nittany Lions 32, Fighting Illini 15.
- The Nittany Lions have a 91.1% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability. The Fighting Illini have a 13.4% implied probability.
- Penn State has covered twice in three matchups with a spread this season.
- Illinois has covered twice in three games with a spread this season.
Penn State vs. Illinois: Head-to-Head
- Penn State and Illinois have been matched up evenly over their last two matchups, sharing the same 1-1 record.
- The Nittany Lions and the Fighting Illini have been an even matchup over their last two games, sporting a split 1-1 record against the spread. In those two head-to-head matchups, the two squads have yet to go over the total.
- In their last two head-to-head matchups, Penn State has racked up 48 points against Illinois, while giving up only 33 points.
Penn State vs. Illinois: 2024 Stats Comparison
|Penn State
|Illinois
|Off. Points per Game (Rank)
|41.3 (51)
|32.3 (41)
|Def. Points per Game (Rank)
|13 (11)
|12.5 (19)
|Turnovers Allowed (Rank)
|3 (26)
|3 (26)
|Turnovers Forced (Rank)
|5 (58)
|10 (5)
Penn State 2024 Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Drew Allar
|QB
|729 YDS (70.7%) / 8 TD / 1 INT
77 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 25.7 RUSH YPG
|Nicholas Singleton
|RB
|314 YDS / 2 TD / 104.7 YPG / 8.5 YPC
4 REC / 49 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 16.3 REC YPG
|Tyler Warren
|TE
|16 REC / 226 YDS / 2 TD / 75.3 YPG
|Omari Evans
|WR
|8 REC / 205 YDS / 2 TD / 68.3 YPG
|Jaylen Reed
|DB
|22 TKL / 1 TFL
|Tony Rojas
|LB
|13 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
|Abdul Carter
|DL
|12 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 SACK
|Dani Dennis-Sutton
|DL
|5 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 SACK
Illinois 2024 Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Luke Altmyer
|QB
|862 YDS (71.4%) / 10 TD / 0 INT
58 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 14.5 RUSH YPG
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|20 REC / 309 YDS / 6 TD / 77.3 YPG
|Kaden Feagin
|RB
|242 YDS / 3 TD / 60.5 YPG / 4.5 YPC
|Zakhari Franklin
|WR
|21 REC / 243 YDS / 0 TD / 60.8 YPG
|Xavier Scott
|DB
|10 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK / 3 INT
|Gabe Jacas
|LB
|11 TKL / 1 TFL / 2 SACK
|Dylan Rosiek
|LB
|14 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK
|Miles Scott
|DB
|10 TKL / 0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD
FOX Sports created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
