College Football Penn State-Ohio State, Utah-USC, more: CFB Week 8 by the numbers Published Oct. 18, 2023 1:50 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

As we head into Week 8 of the college football season, it's safe to expect more breathtaking action as conference rivals come head-to-head and top-ranked teams look to maintain their top spots.

A Big Ten East matchup featuring No. 7 Penn State and No. 3 Ohio State will kick off the day as the Nittany Lions head to Ohio Stadium (Noon ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app). This will be the first-ever meeting between the two teams in which both are 6-0 or better.

The "Big Noon Kickoff" crew will be on hand for all the action in Columbus with pregame coverage beginning at 10 a.m. ET.

Later on FOX, No. 8 Texas heads to Houston for a Lone Star State matchup at 4 p.m. ET. The Longhorns lead the rivalry against the Cougars, 16-7-2, and have won the last seven meetings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Closing out the evening, another in-state rivalry takes center stage as No. 2 Michigan visits Michigan State at 7:30 p.m ET, followed by No. 14 Utah at No. 18 USC at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

Here are the numbers to know for the marquee matchups in Week 8.

SATURDAY

No. 7 Penn State at No. 3 Ohio State

Noon ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app

Top 2: Penn State and Ohio State have the top defenses in the FBS this season based on a yards-per-play basis.

11: The Nittany Lions have the longest active winning streak in the Big Ten, and their longest since the 1998-99 season.

15: Penn State has won every game this season by this many points or more.

40: Penn State is the only FBS team averaging over 40 PPG and holding opponents under 10 PPG this season.

2016: The last time Penn State beat Ohio State.

10: The number of wins by the Buckeyes over the Nittany Lions in the last 11 meetings.

6-0: Record for Ohio State for the fifth time in the last six seasons. The only exception was a 5-1 start in 2021.

308.0: The Buckeyes have the No. 1 passing offense in Big Ten this season.

Ohio State-Penn State preview and predictions: Can the Nittany Lions pull off the upset?

No. 17 Tennessee at No. 11 Alabama

3:30 p.m. ET

2014-15: The last time Alabama lost to the same opponent in back-to-back seasons.

10: Jalen Milroe is the only SEC QB with 10-plus passing touchdowns and five-plus rushing touchdowns this season.

7: Linebacker Dallas Turner leads the SEC in sacks this season.

30: Alabama has been held under this many points in five of its last six games.

2003: The last time Tennessee beat Alabama in Tuscaloosa.

33.5: The Vols are averaging this many points per game this season, which ranks fifth in the SEC.

230.3: Tennessee has the No. 1-ranked rushing offense in SEC this season.

4.0: The Volunteers are averaging this many sacks per game, which ranks second in the SEC.

Tennessee-Alabama & Florida State-Duke preview: Who will seize control in their conference?

No. 14 Utah at No. 18 USC

8 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app

1: Utah features the No. 1-ranked scoring defense in the Pac-12 (12.2 PPG allowed | fifth in FBS).

40: The Utes have scored 40-plus points in their last three meetings with USC.

22: Number of wins for Utah in its last 26 games against Pac-12 opponents.

305.3: Total YPG for USC’s Caleb Williams, along with 29 TDs (leads FBS) and four interceptions.

2020: Lincoln Riley has lost back-to-back regular-season games for the first time since 2020.

17: Passing TDs allowed by USC this season.

USC-Utah preview: The Trojans MUST bounce back and beat the Utes to stay alive in the CFP

No. 8 Texas at Houston

4 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app

2009: The Longhorns are ranked in the AP Top 10 for the sixth consecutive week, the longest single-season stretch since 2009.

15: Texas ranks 15th nationally in offensive efficiency this season.

24: Xavier Worthy ranks third in UT history with 24 career touchdown receptions.

121.0: YPG for RB Jonathon Brooks, who ranks fourth in the nation and first in the Big 12 Conference in that category.

37-34: The score of Texas Tech's win over Texas last season when Donovan Smith was under center for the Red Raiders. Smith is now the starting QB at Houston.

4: The Cougars have not committed a turnover in four of their six games this season.

5: Houston is one of five teams nationally without a fumble lost.

20th: The Cougars are seeking their 20th victory against a top-10 team and their third against a top 10-ranked Longhorns team.

[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily .]

No. 2 Michigan at Michigan State

7:30 p.m. ET

1: Michigan ranks No. 1 in scoring defense this season, holding opponents to 6.7 points per game.

19: The Wolverines have won 19 straight Big Ten games, which is tied for the school record.

16: Michigan is the least penalized team in the country, committing this many penalties in seven games this season.

12: RB Blake Corum leads the nation with this many rushing TDs.

7-12: Michigan State's record against AP top-five opponents since 2000.

2-5: The Spartans' record against AP top-two opponents since 2000, with both wins coming against Ohio State (2013, 2015).

share