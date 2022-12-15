College Football Pac-12 college football bowl season best bets 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Welcome to the 2022 Bowl season!

Over the next four weeks, we'll be treated to 43 bowl games, and it all ends on January 9 with the College Football Playoff national championship.

Bowl season is an unpredictable time for each team because of transfer players, athletes who have opted out of playing and roster/coaching changes. All of this undoubtedly impacts each squad's motivation and preparation. So please be aware that this movement happens daily, sometimes right up until kickoff! Keep that in mind as you place your wagers.

Now, without further ado, here are my best bets for the 2022 college football bowl season (odds via FOX Bet).

Las Vegas Bowl

Florida vs. No. 14 Oregon State (2:30 p.m. ET Saturday, Dec. 17, ESPN)

The Las Vegas Bowl has traditionally been a spot where a Pac-12 team has struggled. This game used to feature an underachieving Pac-12 squad, like it did in 2006. That year, my Oregon Ducks played against the best team in the Mountain West conference, a team that was uber motivated to beat a Pac-12 program. However, with the Vegas Bowl affiliation changing after the pandemic, the advantage in this game favors the Pac-12 school.

Oregon State is 9-3, and the Beavers are playing for their first 10-win season since 2006. There’s no better opportunity for them to make that happen than against an SEC team. Just look at their roster for the bowl game. So far, no one has opted to sit, so you can tell they want to win. Yes, Oregon State is dealing with injuries at running back and cornerback, but otherwise, they are a healthy group.

Oregon State won nine games with its rushing attack and pass defense, and both are underrated nationally. The Beavers rank 12th in rushing success rate while the Gators defense is 98th in stopping the run. The Gators are even worse in short-yardage rushing defense. That Beavers offense should have its way.

The Florida Gators 2022 campaign, the first under new coach Billy Napier, was up and down. They had quality wins against Utah and South Carolina, but they also had brutal losses like the one against Vanderbilt. Additionally, the Gators will be missing about 30 players for this game because of opt-outs and transfers. In short, Florida is a team looking ahead to the 2023 season.

Florida QB Anthony Richardson is not playing in this game, and he was the Gators third-leading rusher. Instead, Gators are starting Jack Miller III, who's making his first start against an imposing Beavers defense. Oregon State's defense held USC and the Washington Huskies — two of the best offenses in the country- to 17 points each. Florida's only chance to move the ball in this game will be on the ground, where the Beavers can be had.

I’m going to take Oregon State to cover this game, even with the large number of 10.5. It's prudent to either buy the half point down to 10 or wait until kickoff to see if this number drops off the 10.5. Either way, the Beavers are more motivated, healthier and posses schematic advantages. Also, they stunk in their bowl game last season, so I expect the opposite performance this time.

PICK: Oregon State (-10.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 10.5 points

LA Bowl

Fresno State vs. Washington State (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, Dec. 17, ABC)

The Pac-12 has had a strong season, and this should be one game where that shows.

The conference already has three teams with 10 wins, and another three teams are hoping to get their 10th wins in bowl season. The Cougars were not one of those 10-win squads, but they did play a schedule full of them. Wazzu played five conference teams ranked in the top 22 of SP+, but they lost all of those games.

However, the Cougars are a team built with defense, and I hope that defense plays well against Fresno State’s high-powered passing attack. Even though they were forced to use multiple quarterbacks, the Bulldogs were 18th in passing success rate. Now they finally have a healthy starter in Jake Haener.

The Bulldogs also achieved this success without a quality offensive line. This is where the Cougars have a huge advantage. Their defensive line ranks 22nd in havoc rate. So they will bring it Saturday, even without their best defender on the roster in Daiyan Henley, who opted out.

On the flip side, the Fresno Bulldogs' defense does not match up well against the Cougars. Granted, Washington State's offense was hit or miss this season behind Cam Ward, but Fresno State has not played an offense ranked better than 92nd in conference play! Ward is an outstanding athlete, and he increasingly used his legs to create plays as the season progressed. This will be a game where Cam should have monster numbers using that strategy. By default, the Cougars should be able to move the ball.

I’ll take the Cougars to cover, and I also believe they win outright.

PICK: Washington State (+3 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 3 points (or win outright)

Geoff Schwartz played eight seasons in the NFL for five different teams. He started at right tackle for the University of Oregon for three seasons and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection his senior year. He is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. Follow him on Twitter @GeoffSchwartz.

