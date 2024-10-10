College Football OSU WR Jeremiah Smith says he and Alabama's Ryan Williams are best WRs in college football Updated Oct. 10, 2024 6:17 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith believes he and fellow true freshman Ryan Williams of Alabama are the best wideouts in the country, even though they each have just six weeks of college football experience under their respective belts.

The two star freshman receivers have drawn massive praise — and comparisons to one another — after breakout starts to the season highlighted by three spectacular one-handed touchdown by Smith, and an equally-incredible 75-yard touchdown grab by Williams in the Crimson Tide's 41-34 upset victory over Georgia.

Both players were very highly rated five-star recruits coming out of high school. Re-securing Williams' commitment after Nick Saban's retirement was Kalen DeBoer's first major recruiting victory as Alabama head coach, while Ohio State fought off dozens of suitors for Smith, the consensus top high school recruit in the class of 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thus far, they're living up to the hype — and they think so, too. Smith told CBS Sports this week that after watching Williams' game-winning catch in the Alabama-Georgia matchup after Ohio State's game against Michigan State, he believes they both are sitting atop the receivers throne as the best two in the nation.

[Related: NFL Draft can wait: 5 true freshmen who are already dominating college football]

"When we got on the bus, they were still playing, so when I got on the bus he made that big catch, I was like 'woah, yeah, he's different'," Smith said. "I just feel like we're the best receivers in the country right now as freshmen."

Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith makes an UNREAL one-handed touchdown catch vs. Michigan State

Smith added that he and Williams had exchanged texts, and he sent a few encouraging words to the fellow first-year wideout after watching his performance, saying, "I just told him, keep doing what you're doing."

This season, Smith has notched 453 receiving yards, six receiving touchdowns, 33 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown. Williams, who is still just 17 years old, has been equally impressive with 544 receiving yards off 19 receptions, six receiving and one rushing touchdown.

However, Alabama is reeling from a stunning upset loss to Vanderbilt last week. The Crimson Tide will face South Carolina at noon ET on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Buckeyes are 5-0 and next face Oregon in a massive Big Ten clash on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share