Oregon vs. UCLA Prediction, Odds, Expert Pick
The UCLA Bruins (1-2) are 25.5-point underdogs in a home Big Ten matchup against the No. 8 Oregon Ducks (3-0) on Saturday, September 28, 2024 at the Rose Bowl. The over/under is set at 55.5 points for the game.
The Ducks beat the Oregon State Beavers, 49-14, in their last contest. The Bruins lost to the LSU Tigers, 34-17, in their last game.
Oregon vs. UCLA Game Information & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 28, 2024 at 11:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California
- TV: FOX
|Favorite
|Spread (Odds)
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Moneyline
|Under Moneyline
|Oregon
|-25.5 (-110)
|-3448
|+1367
|55.5
|-109
|-111
Pick by FOX Sports Betting Analyst Chris Fallica:
There’s a lot to like here with the Ducks. Oregon is coming off an idle week since playing its best game of the year against Oregon State. In addition, if Oregon gets up big, Dante Moore will see time. This means the playbook will likely remain open and Moore would likely want to put points up on his former team. UCLA played well enough last week at LSU, but this gauntlet of a schedule continues for the Bruins, and it likely will not end positively this week.
PICK: Oregon team total Over 39.5 points scored
Oregon vs. UCLA Prediction
- Pick ATS: UCLA (+25.5)
- Pick OU: Over (55.5)
- Prediction: Oregon 33, UCLA 23
Predictions are made by the Data Skrive betting model.
Oregon vs. UCLA Betting Insights
- Per the spread and over/under, the implied score for the game is Ducks 40, Bruins 15.
- The Ducks have a 97.2% chance to win this meeting per the moneyline's implied probability. The Bruins hold a 6.8% implied probability.
- Oregon has covered once in two games with a spread this season.
- UCLA has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this season.
Oregon vs. UCLA: Head-to-Head
- Over their last two meetings, Oregon has tallied two wins against UCLA.
- The last two times the Ducks have gone up against the Bruins, they have put up a 2-0 record against the spread. The scoring went over the total both times.
- Over their last two head-to-head contests, Oregon has racked up 79 points, while UCLA has posted 61.
Oregon vs. UCLA: 2024 Stats Comparison
|Oregon
|UCLA
|Off. Points per Game (Rank)
|36.7 (72)
|15.3 (130)
|Def. Points per Game (Rank)
|20.7 (35)
|29.7 (78)
|Turnovers Allowed (Rank)
|3 (26)
|6 (89)
|Turnovers Forced (Rank)
|2 (116)
|3 (96)
Oregon 2024 Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Dillon Gabriel
|QB
|914 YDS (84%) / 6 TD / 0 INT
26 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 8.7 RUSH YPG
|Jordan James
|RB
|283 YDS / 3 TD / 94.3 YPG / 6.4 YPC
6 REC / 42 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 14 REC YPG
|Tez Johnson
|WR
|22 REC / 190 YDS / 2 TD / 63.3 YPG
|Traeshon Holden
|WR
|10 REC / 154 YDS / 2 TD / 51.3 YPG
|Derrick Harmon
|DL
|12 TKL / 1 TFL / 1.5 SACK
|Matayo Uiagalelei
|DL
|8 TKL / 1 TFL / 2 SACK
|Bryce Boettcher
|LB
|19 TKL / 0 TFL
|Jordan Burch
|DL
|11 TKL / 1 TFL / 1.5 SACK
UCLA 2024 Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Ethan Garbers
|QB
|690 YDS (56.7%) / 3 TD / 4 INT
|Rico Flores Jr.
|WR
|9 REC / 160 YDS / 1 TD / 53.3 YPG
|Tomarion Harden
|RB
|72 YDS / 1 TD / 24 YPG / 2.6 YPC
12 REC / 84 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 28 REC YPG
|Logan Loya
|WR
|5 REC / 52 YDS / 1 TD / 17.3 YPG
|Carson Schwesinger
|LB
|17 TKL / 0 TFL
|Ramon Henderson
|DB
|10 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK / 1 INT
|Kain Medrano
|LB
|14 TKL / 1 TFL
|K.J. Wallace
|DB
|12 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 SACK
2024 college football rankings: Joel Klatt's top 10 teams after Week 4
2025 NFL Draft No. 1 pick odds: Carson Beck favored; Shedeur Sanders tumbles
UNLV QB Matthew Sluka to sit out rest of 2024 over apparent NIL conflict
Deion Sanders compares Shohei Ohtani to Michael Jordan, Tom Brady
College football Week 5 preview: Have we ever seen a duo like Shedeur, Travis Hunter?
Why is UNLV QB's decision to redshirt a big deal? Here's what you need to know
Georgia, Alabama set to face off in 'strength vs. strength' SEC showdown
Travis Hunter is the best player in college football, and it's not close
2024 Big Ten power rankings: Penn State, Michigan on the rise
