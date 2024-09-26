College Football
Oregon v Oregon State
College Football

Oregon vs. UCLA Prediction, Odds, Expert Pick

Updated Sep. 26, 2024 4:09 p.m. ET

The UCLA Bruins (1-2) are 25.5-point underdogs in a home Big Ten matchup against the No. 8 Oregon Ducks (3-0) on Saturday, September 28, 2024 at the Rose Bowl. The over/under is set at 55.5 points for the game.

The Ducks beat the Oregon State Beavers, 49-14, in their last contest. The Bruins lost to the LSU Tigers, 34-17, in their last game.

Keep up with college football all season on FOX Sports.

ADVERTISEMENT

CFB Week 5 Best Bets: Oregon vs. UCLA, Rutgers vs. Washington & more | Bear Bets

CFB Week 5 Best Bets: Oregon vs. UCLA, Rutgers vs. Washington & more | Bear Bets
Chris "The Bear" Fallica and former NFL Offensive Lineman Geoff Schwartz reveal their best bets of CFB Week 5 including UCLA vs. Oregon and Washington vs. Rutgers.

Oregon vs. UCLA Game Information & Odds

More College Football Predictions

Oregon vs UCLA Betting Information updated as of September 26, 2024, 2:48 p.m. ET.
FavoriteSpread (Odds)Favorite MoneylineUnderdog MoneylineTotalOver MoneylineUnder Moneyline
Oregon-25.5 (-110)-3448+136755.5-109-111

Pick by FOX Sports Betting Analyst Chris Fallica:

There’s a lot to like here with the Ducks. Oregon is coming off an idle week since playing its best game of the year against Oregon State. In addition, if Oregon gets up big, Dante Moore will see time. This means the playbook will likely remain open and Moore would likely want to put points up on his former team. UCLA played well enough last week at LSU, but this gauntlet of a schedule continues for the Bruins, and it likely will not end positively this week. 

PICK: Oregon team total Over 39.5 points scored

Oregon vs. UCLA Prediction

  • Pick ATS: UCLA (+25.5)  
  • Pick OU: Over (55.5) 
  • Prediction: Oregon 33, UCLA 23

Predictions are made by the Data Skrive betting model.

Learn more about the Oregon Ducks vs. the UCLA Bruins game on FOX Sports!

Oregon vs. UCLA Betting Insights

  • Per the spread and over/under, the implied score for the game is Ducks 40, Bruins 15.
  • The Ducks have a 97.2% chance to win this meeting per the moneyline's implied probability. The Bruins hold a 6.8% implied probability.
  • Oregon has covered once in two games with a spread this season.
  • UCLA has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

Oregon vs. UCLA: Head-to-Head

  • Over their last two meetings, Oregon has tallied two wins against UCLA.
  • The last two times the Ducks have gone up against the Bruins, they have put up a 2-0 record against the spread. The scoring went over the total both times.
  • Over their last two head-to-head contests, Oregon has racked up 79 points, while UCLA has posted 61.

Oregon vs. UCLA: 2024 Stats Comparison

 OregonUCLA
Off. Points per Game (Rank)36.7 (72)15.3 (130)
Def. Points per Game (Rank)20.7 (35)29.7 (78)
Turnovers Allowed (Rank)3 (26)6 (89)
Turnovers Forced (Rank)2 (116)3 (96)

Oregon 2024 Key Players

NamePositionStats
Dillon GabrielQB914 YDS (84%) / 6 TD / 0 INT
26 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 8.7 RUSH YPG
Jordan JamesRB283 YDS / 3 TD / 94.3 YPG / 6.4 YPC
6 REC / 42 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 14 REC YPG
Tez JohnsonWR22 REC / 190 YDS / 2 TD / 63.3 YPG
Traeshon HoldenWR10 REC / 154 YDS / 2 TD / 51.3 YPG
Derrick HarmonDL12 TKL / 1 TFL / 1.5 SACK
Matayo UiagaleleiDL8 TKL / 1 TFL / 2 SACK
Bryce BoettcherLB19 TKL / 0 TFL
Jordan BurchDL11 TKL / 1 TFL / 1.5 SACK

UCLA 2024 Key Players

NamePositionStats
Ethan GarbersQB690 YDS (56.7%) / 3 TD / 4 INT
Rico Flores Jr.WR9 REC / 160 YDS / 1 TD / 53.3 YPG
Tomarion HardenRB72 YDS / 1 TD / 24 YPG / 2.6 YPC
12 REC / 84 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 28 REC YPG
Logan LoyaWR5 REC / 52 YDS / 1 TD / 17.3 YPG
Carson SchwesingerLB17 TKL / 0 TFL
Ramon HendersonDB10 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK / 1 INT
Kain MedranoLB14 TKL / 1 TFL
K.J. WallaceDB12 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 SACK

FOX Sports created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox?

Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
UCLA Bruins
Oregon Ducks
College Football
share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Why Tennessee might be the best college football team in the nation

Why Tennessee might be the best college football team in the nation

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2024 MLB Playoff Picture2024 NFL Power Rankings Image 2024 NFL Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes