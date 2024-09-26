College Football Oregon vs. UCLA Prediction, Odds, Expert Pick Updated Sep. 26, 2024 4:09 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The UCLA Bruins (1-2) are 25.5-point underdogs in a home Big Ten matchup against the No. 8 Oregon Ducks (3-0) on Saturday, September 28, 2024 at the Rose Bowl. The over/under is set at 55.5 points for the game.

The Ducks beat the Oregon State Beavers, 49-14, in their last contest. The Bruins lost to the LSU Tigers, 34-17, in their last game.

Oregon vs. UCLA Game Information & Odds

When: Saturday, September 28, 2024 at 11:00 p.m. ET

Location: Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California

TV: FOX

Live Box Score on FOX Sports

Oregon vs UCLA Betting Information updated as of September 26, 2024, 2:48 p.m. ET. Favorite Spread (Odds) Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Moneyline Under Moneyline Oregon -25.5 (-110) -3448 +1367 55.5 -109 -111

Pick by FOX Sports Betting Analyst Chris Fallica:

There’s a lot to like here with the Ducks. Oregon is coming off an idle week since playing its best game of the year against Oregon State . In addition, if Oregon gets up big, Dante Moore will see time. This means the playbook will likely remain open and Moore would likely want to put points up on his former team. UCLA played well enough last week at LSU , but this gauntlet of a schedule continues for the Bruins, and it likely will not end positively this week.

PICK: Oregon team total Over 39.5 points scored

Oregon vs. UCLA Prediction

Pick ATS: UCLA (+25.5)

Pick OU: Over (55.5)

Prediction: Oregon 33, UCLA 23

Predictions are made by the Data Skrive betting model.

Oregon vs. UCLA Betting Insights

Per the spread and over/under, the implied score for the game is Ducks 40, Bruins 15.

The Ducks have a 97.2% chance to win this meeting per the moneyline's implied probability. The Bruins hold a 6.8% implied probability.

Oregon has covered once in two games with a spread this season.

UCLA has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

Oregon vs. UCLA: Head-to-Head

Over their last two meetings, Oregon has tallied two wins against UCLA.

The last two times the Ducks have gone up against the Bruins, they have put up a 2-0 record against the spread. The scoring went over the total both times.

Over their last two head-to-head contests, Oregon has racked up 79 points, while UCLA has posted 61.

Oregon vs. UCLA: 2024 Stats Comparison

Oregon UCLA Off. Points per Game (Rank) 36.7 (72) 15.3 (130) Def. Points per Game (Rank) 20.7 (35) 29.7 (78) Turnovers Allowed (Rank) 3 (26) 6 (89) Turnovers Forced (Rank) 2 (116) 3 (96)

Oregon 2024 Key Players

Name Position Stats Dillon Gabriel QB 914 YDS (84%) / 6 TD / 0 INT

26 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 8.7 RUSH YPG Jordan James RB 283 YDS / 3 TD / 94.3 YPG / 6.4 YPC

6 REC / 42 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 14 REC YPG Tez Johnson WR 22 REC / 190 YDS / 2 TD / 63.3 YPG Traeshon Holden WR 10 REC / 154 YDS / 2 TD / 51.3 YPG Derrick Harmon DL 12 TKL / 1 TFL / 1.5 SACK Matayo Uiagalelei DL 8 TKL / 1 TFL / 2 SACK Bryce Boettcher LB 19 TKL / 0 TFL Jordan Burch DL 11 TKL / 1 TFL / 1.5 SACK

UCLA 2024 Key Players

Name Position Stats Ethan Garbers QB 690 YDS (56.7%) / 3 TD / 4 INT Rico Flores Jr. WR 9 REC / 160 YDS / 1 TD / 53.3 YPG Tomarion Harden RB 72 YDS / 1 TD / 24 YPG / 2.6 YPC

12 REC / 84 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 28 REC YPG Logan Loya WR 5 REC / 52 YDS / 1 TD / 17.3 YPG Carson Schwesinger LB 17 TKL / 0 TFL Ramon Henderson DB 10 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK / 1 INT Kain Medrano LB 14 TKL / 1 TFL K.J. Wallace DB 12 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 SACK

FOX Sports created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

