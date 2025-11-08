College Football
Oregon Defeats Iowa on Last-Second FG to Preserve CFP Chances
College Football

Oregon Defeats Iowa on Last-Second FG to Preserve CFP Chances

Updated Nov. 8, 2025 7:52 p.m. ET

Atticus Sappington kicked a 39-yard field goal with 3 seconds left, and No. 6 Oregon escaped with an 18-16 win over Iowa on a rainy Saturday.

Dante Moore led a 10-play, 54-yard drive to set up Sappington's third field goal of the game, connecting with Malik Benson for 24 yards to get the Ducks (8-1, 5-1 Big Ten, No. 9 CFP) into range for the winning kick.

Iowa quarterback Mark Gronowski’s 3-yard touchdown run capped a 12-play, 93-yard march that gave the Hawkeyes (6-3, 4-2, No. 20 CFP) their first lead, 16-15 with 1:51 to play. Iowa went for 2, but Gronowski’s conversion pass was incomplete.

Moore completed five passes for 47 yards during the winning drive on what was otherwise a challenging day for the Ducks' offense. He finished with just 112 yards passing and one interception.

Noah Whittington had 118 rushing yards for coach Dan Lanning's Ducks, who extended their road winning streak to 11 games, the longest in the FBS.

The matchup between two of the country’s top scoring defenses lived up to the numbers. Iowa ranked fourth, allowing 12.4 points per game, while Oregon was sixth at 13.5.

The Ducks got a 19-yard touchdown run from Dierre Hill Jr. in the second quarter to go with Sappington’s field goals. Oregon also got a safety when Iowa punter Rhys Dakin was called for an illegal kick after trying to knock the ball out of the back of the end zone after a bad snap.

Gronowski threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to D.J. Vonnahme in the second quarter. The Hawkeyes also got a 58-yard field goal from Drew Stevens in the fourth quarter that matched the longest kick in program history.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 College Football Week 11 Odds: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Expert Picks, Best Bets

2025 College Football Week 11 Odds: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Expert Picks, Best Bets

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes