College Football Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. has football world buzzing after showing vs. Penn State Updated Oct. 21, 2023 5:06 p.m. ET

At times, it wasn't pretty, but No. 3 Ohio State got the win over No. 7 Penn State on "Big Noon Saturday" — and star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. shined from start to finish.

Harrison — aka "Maserati Marv" — finished the 20-12 Buckeyes win with 11 receptions for 162 yards and one touchdown. He entered the day having totaled 31 receptions for 604 yards and five touchdowns across Ohio State's first six games.

The win over Big Ten East rival Penn State improved Ohio State to 7-0 overall and 4-0 in Big Ten play. In the aftermath of Harrison's standout performance, he earned heaps of praise from the college football world on X, formerly known as "Twitter."

Next up for Harrison and the Buckeyes is a road matchup against the Wisconsin Badgers (4-2 overall, 2-1 in Big Ten play) in Week 9.

