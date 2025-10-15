Ohio State's Defense Joins Gus Johnson's 'GOT IT!' Team With Another Strong Outing

Ohio State's defense was "devastating, dominating and suffocating" in its 34-16 win over Illinois in Week 7.

The Buckeyes slowed down an Illinois offense that had scored 77 points in its previous two games, giving up just three points in the first half and giving quarterback Luke Altmyer fits all day. The senior quarterback threw his first interception of the season and completed 30 of 44 passes for just 248 yards (season-low 5.6 yards per attempt). He was also sacked four times and lost a fumble, with Illinois committing three turnovers and putting up 295 yards of total offense.

But it wasn't just one Ohio State player who caused Altmyer and the Fighting Illini to have a bad day. Arvell Reese had 1.5 sacks, and fellow linebacker Sonny Styles logged a game-high 10 tackles. Defensive tackle Caden Curry had a sack and a fumble recovery. Cornerback Jermaine Mathews Jr. also had a sack, with his third-quarter takedown of Altmyer resulting in a fumble. Defensive lineman Kayden McDonald also had a forced fumble and a recovery, while linebacker Payon Pierce came up with a big interception that gave Ohio State an early 10-0 lead.

Suffice it to say, Ohio State had plenty of defensive players contribute to its victory over Illinois in Week 7. That's also before mentioning safety Caleb Downs, who's arguably the best player in the sport and had nine total tackles in the win.

That's why Gus Johnson couldn't pick just one Buckeye defensive player to join his "GOT IT" team. So, Johnson is placing the entire Ohio State defense on his "GOT IT" squad this week.

Ohio State ranks first among FBS teams in scoring defense (6.8 points allowed per game) and is tied for fourth in total defense (229 yards allowed per game) after losing eight players from last year's national championship squad to the NFL Draft and defensive coordinator Jim Knowles to Penn State over the offseason.

But Matt Patricia hasn't missed a beat in his first season as Ohio State's defensive coordinator, with his schemes getting the best of Altmyer and Texas' Arch Manning earlier this season.

"Behind all of those dogs is defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, an aeronautical engineer who got his Master’s degree in mathematics," Johnson said of the man in charge of Ohio State's defense. "I got an equation for you: brains + bronze = natty."

And with Ohio State's defense playing at such a high level, Johnson has a nickname for them.

"Matt and his boys are not just mathematicians, they’re Matt Patricians," Johnson said. "That's why Ohio State's defense has GOT IT!"